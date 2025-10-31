Over 11,000 multiple births registered in 7 months

TEHRAN – A total of 11,169 births were registered in the country in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year that started in March 2025, the Civil Registration Organization has announced.

Out of the registered births, 1,086 were twins, 352 were triplets, and 11 were quadruplets, Mehr news agency reported.

In the past Iranian calendar year that ended on March 20, the average age of women in Iran giving birth to their first child stood at 27.5 years, according to a report by the National Organization for Civil Registration.

The average age at which men became fathers was 32.3, the report added. The average age of first-time mothers in urban areas was 28.2, and in rural areas it was 24.4. The average age of first-time fathers in urban areas was 32.8, and in rural areas it was 30, IRNA reported.

The average age of first-time fathers and mothers was highest in Tehran (34.8 and 30.6), and lowest in Sistan-Baluchestan (27.2 and 22.6).

Transition into an aging country ‘inevitable’

Considering the fact that the fertility rate in Iran is stabilized at around 1.6 children per woman, which is much lower than the rate required to replace its aging population, the transition of society from young to middle-aged has become inevitable.

According to the first five-year national development plan (1989-1993), the policies focused on lowering the total fertility rate from 6.4 children in the Iranian year 1365 (1986) to 4 children in 1390 (2011) and reducing the population growth rate from 3.2 to 2.3 percent in the same period, IRNA quoted Mohammad-Javad Mahmoudi, an official with the National Institute for Population Research, as saying.

However, the measures taken back then led to a wide transformation and change in population indicators and a noticeable decrease in population growth and fertility rate far beyond the set goals of the first development plan in the country, the official noted.

According to the latest census, the number of aged citizens in the country is growing by 3.62 percent, five times faster than the total population growth rate, which is 1.24 percent.

In the Iranian year 1385 (2006-2007), there were 5,121,043 men and women aged 60 and above. In 2015, 10 percent of the country’s population was older than 60, ISNA quoted Mohammad-Javad Mahmoudi, an official with the National Institute for Population Research.

In the next 30 years, the population aged 60 years or older is projected to hold a 32 percent share of the whole population; that is, the elderly will account for one-third of Iran’s population by 2050, the official noted.

Currently, men and women aged above 60 constitute some 11.5 percent of Iran’s population, ISNA quoted Saber Jabbari, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

For the time being, elderly women account for 52.3 percent of the total population, outnumbering men (47.7 percent), Jabbari added.

