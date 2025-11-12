“1001 Frames” wins two awards at Thessaloniki Film Festival

TEHRAN – The feature film “1001 Frames,” written and directed by Mehrnoush Alia, won the Golden Alexander for Best Film in the Film Forward section and the Fischer Audience Award at the 66th Thessaloniki International Film Festival, which was held from October 30 to November 9, in Greece.

The film, which had its world premiere earlier this year in the Panorama section of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, received an enthusiastic response from audiences, Mehr reported.

The story happens in the studio of a well-known director, where female actors audition for the role of Scheherazade in “A Thousand and One Nights”. Shown from a camera’s point of view, the women gradually realize that the director has more in mind than just casting the leading role. Being subjected to invasive questioning and humiliation, women find themselves trapped.

The cast includes Mohammad Aghebati, Leili Rashidi, Mahin Sadri, Behaferid Ghaffarian, Parastoo Ghorbani, Shayesteh Sajjadi, Aysan Ghanbari, Avin Tafakkori, Mahsa Rezaei, Dorsa Panjehband, Helia Shadifar, Maryam Arabzadeh, Fatemeh Salehian, Mahdieh Mohammadi, and Fereshteh Aliyari.

Held every November, the Thessaloniki International Film Festival features international competition sections, and its program includes tributes to major filmmakers and national cinemas, as well as sidebar events such as masterclasses, exhibitions, live concerts, and workshops.

