Winners of Science Promotion Award honored

TEHRAN – The winners of the 26th edition of the Science Promotion Award were announced and honored on Friday.

The Science Promotion Award is dedicated to individuals and groups that have utilized their knowledge and creativity to present science in a simple yet interesting way to all members of society, IRNA reported.

The award aims to recognize and appreciate researchers, teachers, students, and media experts who have made significant efforts to promote science and technology in society.

This year, the award is given in different fields including sustainable efforts (scientific and educational activities in international law), media, basic sciences, diabetes, expansion and promotion of Iranian culture and knowledge, promotion of safety knowledge and awareness in addressing hazards, conservation of environment (climate change), promotion of knowledge in less privileged areas, engineering science in daily life, promotion of educational justice in deprived areas, sociological science, and the promotion of Persian language.

International Week of Science and Peace

The International Week of Science and Peace, November 9-15, was first celebrated in 1986 as part of the observance of the International Year of Peace.

Based on the success of the 1986 observance, the organizers continued their efforts in successive years. In recognition of the value of the annual observance, the General Assembly adopted resolution 43/61 in December 1988, which proclaims the “International Week of Science and Peace”, to take place each year during the week in which 11 November falls.

The General Assembly urged Member States and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to encourage relevant institutions, associations and individuals to sponsor events and activities related to the study and dissemination of information on the links between progress in science and technology and maintenance of peace and security; urged Member States to promote international co-operation among scientists and required the Secretary-General to report to the General Assembly as its forty-fifth session on the activities and initiatives of Member States and interested organizations in connection with the week.

The annual observance of the International Week of Science and Peace is making an important contribution to the promotion of peace.

The Week encourages greater academic exchanges on a subject of universal importance while also generating greater awareness of the relationship between science and peace among the general public.

World Science Day for Peace and Development

Celebrated every 10 November, World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

The first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated worldwide on 10 November 2002 under UNESCO auspices. The celebration involved many partners, such as governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental organizations, UNESCO National Commissions, scientific and research institutions, professional associations, the media, science teachers, and schools.

By linking science more closely with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

