Iran edge Bahrain at MANAS CUP

TEHRAN – Iran edged past Bahrain 1-0 in the MANAS CUP International Football Tournament underway in Manas city, Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

Hamidreza Zarouni scored Iran’s lone goal in the 57th minute.

Iran suffered two losses against Russia (2-0) and Kyrgyzstan (2-1) in the event.

The event brought Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Iran, and Russia at the Kurmanbek Stadium together.

Omid Ravankhah’s team participated in the event as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup final tournament, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in January.