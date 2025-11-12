Russia defeat Iran at 2025 MANAS Cup

TEHRAN – Russia U21 defeated Iran U23 football team 2-0 at the 2025 MANAS Cup on Wednesday.

In the match held at the Kurmanbek city Stadium in Manas city, Daniil Motorin in the 36th minute and Daniil Shantaly in 76th minutes scored for the Russian team.

Omid Ravankhah’s team will play Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain on Nov. 15 and 18, respectively.

Iran have participated in the event as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup final tournament, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in January.