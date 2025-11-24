Iran’s foreign minister to hold talks in Paris on Wednesday

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will hold talks with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris this week, France's foreign ministry said on Monday, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

"Foreign Minister Araghchi will travel to France on Wednesday and hold talks with the minister," the French ministry said, adding it would be the opportunity to urge Iran to resume its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In September, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA in Cairo to establish a framework for cooperation. But Iran declared that deal invalid when Britain, Germany and France triggered the return of UN sanctions that had been lifted under a now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran's top diplomat on Friday said a new approach should be taken for the monitoring of the country's nuclear sites.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi said the United States, Britain, Germany and France are pursuing a path of "escalation", after the IAEA passed a resolution demanding Tehran provide "full and prompt" cooperation including access to sensitive nuclear sites.

The meeting on Wednesday "will be an opportunity for us to call on Iran to comply with its obligations towards the IAEA and to quickly resume cooperation with the agency," the French ministry said.