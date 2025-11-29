Fresh claim about negotiations

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Hamshahri addressed a claim that Iran has sent a message to the U.S. government through the Saudi crown prince, who recently made a visit to Washington.

The paper said: Although in recent days senior officials of the Islamic Republic have repeatedly denied sending any message to Washington via the Saudi crown prince, Western and opposition narratives continue to construct scenarios portraying Iran as weak, attempting to depict the country as “eager to negotiate with America.” The end point of the media hype and speculation about negotiations came with the televised address of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Thursday night to the Iranian people, in which he stated that the alleged message was a lie. Nevertheless, the claims did not end there. The anti-Iran channel “Iran International” reported that the U.S., in response to a message allegedly sent by President Pezeshkian via Riyadh, reiterated its three preconditions. Such assertions, intended to portray Iran as weak, arise even as Tehran has repeatedly emphasized in recent days that “zero enrichment and limiting Iran’s missile range” are red lines, and that the Islamic Republic will not participate in any talks based on such preconditions.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Cognitive warfare key to cementing the enemy’s defeat

In a commentary, Siasat-e-Rooz highlighted remarks by Daniel Hagari, former spokesperson for the Israeli military, acknowledging that Israel has lost in the court of public opinion. The paper wrote: Daniel Hagari, one of the key figures in the propaganda apparatus of the Zionist regime, publicly declared in Washington that “Israel has lost the battle on social media.” This statement is not merely a media confession; it is a strategic document that, for the first time, openly reveals the collapse of the regime’s propaganda machine. To capitalize on this opportunity, a set of coordinated and multilayered actions must be taken. First, popular capacities for content production should be strengthened. Alongside this, media and cultural institutions must produce strategic content through precise planning. This unprecedented moment should be turned into a launchpad for consolidating superiority in the cognitive warfare. If action is taken today, the enemy’s defeat can be transformed into a sustainable trend. But if there is a delay, the enemy will rebuild its propaganda machine and regain the initiative. Therefore, it is our historic duty to act with vigilance, cohesion, and speed, turning this opportunity into a strategic victory and reshaping the future course of battles to the benefit of regional nations and resistance movements.

Ham-Mihan: Policy revision is essential

Ham-Mihan discussed the negotiations of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with European officials by quoting international affairs analyst Mohammad Qassem Moheb-Ali who says: These talks with Europe—given that Europeans have said Iran must negotiate with the United States—could serve as a prelude to dialogue with Washington. There is hope that if these negotiations prove positive, Iran and the U.S. will eventually engage directly, and Europe, together with America, will reach an agreement with Iran that normalizes its nuclear program and lifts sanctions. However, it does not appear that only nuclear issues will be on the table. Everything depends on the will of both sides: if they wish to avoid renewed confrontation, escalating tensions, and the risk of military clashes, they must move toward dialogue. The agenda of talks should be set jointly, and discussions should focus on mutually agreed topics. At present, Iran’s situation and its policies—both domestically and internationally—require serious reconsideration. A genuine and thorough assessment of past policies must be undertaken, and this revision should align with current foreign policy conditions so that Iran can achieve what it most urgently needs: economic development.

Sazandegi: Success of Tehran–Paris trip entails smart engagement

The visit of Iran’s foreign minister to France comes at a sensitive juncture, with the nuclear file, regional developments, and bilateral relations with global powers all at critical points. This trip offers Iran an opportunity both to advance its national interests and to create space for reducing regional and international tensions. Yet the impact of the visit will only be tangible if its real limitations and opportunities are carefully assessed. In recent years, Iran has simultaneously followed two distinct foreign policy approaches: a security-oriented current emphasizing confrontation and deterrence, and another focusing on diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation. The increase in Tehran’s diplomatic travels—from Pakistan to France and the United States—shows Iran’s effort to balance these two currents. The success of the Tehran–Paris trip depends on smart engagement. This path can only succeed through a combination of active diplomacy, realism in international relations, and safeguarding national interests. With a realistic understanding of current conditions, Iran must be able to defend both its legitimate right to self-defense and its regional and economic interests, while maintaining constructive interaction with the international community.