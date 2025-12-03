Over 1.6 million people donate blood in 8 months

TEHRAN – A total of 1,621,911 Iranians donated blood in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, according to an official with the Blood Transfusion Organization.

The highest blood donation growth was recorded in the provinces of Zanjan (around 12 percent), Sistan-Baluchestan (over nine percent), and Fars (more than seven percent), Mehr news agency quoted Babak Yektaparast as saying.

Tehran province accounted for 17 percent of the total blood donation in the same period. Fars and Isfahan provinces donated, respectively, more than seven percent and almost six percent of the total blood donation in eight months.

Women’s share of blood donation in the country is around five percent, he noted.

The official went on to say that over the past eight months, the continuous blood donation growth rate in the country has been 55 percent.

WHO lauds IBTO’s achievements

In January, the World Health Organization representative, Jaffar Hussain, admired the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization’s (IBTO) leadership in blood safety and transfusion services, and highlighted their remarkable achievement of a 100 percent voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation system, a testament to the principles of universal health coverage in action.

He also thanked the blood donors, whose selflessness serves as an inspiration to all.

Admiring the IBTO’s efforts and expertise in providing services to patients with rare blood types, the official underscored Iran’s capacity to serve as a model for other nations in the realm of blood transfusion and rare blood management.

Addressing National Rare Blood Day on January 22, the official praised the country’s steadfast commitment to equitable healthcare access, ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their blood type.

The official commended the country’s unwavering dedication to tackling the unique challenges surrounding rare blood, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration, innovation, and unwavering determination in this global endeavor, the WHO website announced in a press release on January 27.

Blood donation rises by 1.5% yr/yr

Some 2.36 million Iranians donated blood over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2024-March 2025), representing a 1.5 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Tehran and Fars, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, Mazandaran, and Khuzestan provinces made the largest contributions, IRIB reported.

Over the past (Iranian) year, some four million blood units, including blood products, were transferred to medical centers, IRIB quoted Haji-Beigi, as saying.

Men made up 95 percent of blood donors, while women’s contribution amounted to five percent. Women in Lorestan province, North Khorasan, and Sistan-Baluchestan had the highest share, he added.

Highlighting the need for negative blood types, the official said 90 percent of donors had positive blood.

