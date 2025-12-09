Mojtaba Jabbari takes charge of Mes Rafsanjan: PGPL

TEHRAN - Former Esteghlal football team head coach Mojtaba Jabbari was named new head coach of Iranian top-flight club Mes Rafsanjan.

Mes parted company with Rasoul Khatibi last week following poor results in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

He took charge of the team until the end of the season.

Jabbari will be assisted by Jalal Cheraghpour and Hadi Shakouri in the Rafsanjan-based club.

Mes Rafsanjan are 16th in the PGPL 16th table with seven points out of 12 matches.