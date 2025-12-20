Persepolis to host Yalda Night ceremony

TEHRAN - The UNESCO-registered Persepolis will host a ceremony of Yalda Night on Sunday to mark the winter solstice and celebrate one of the country’s oldest cultural traditions, site officials said.

Mohammad-Javad Jafari, head of the Persepolis World Heritage site, said the event, titled “Chelleh Celebration in Parseh,” will be held at the site’s light and sound platform with the aim of preserving ancient Iranian rituals and linking intangible heritage with world heritage, Miras Aria reported on Saturday.

Jafari underlined the importance of Yalda Night, also known as Shab-e Chelleh, saying it is among the oldest cultural traditions in Iran and symbolizes solidarity, hope and the triumph of light over darkness.

He said holding the ceremony at Persepolis, which dates back more than 2,500 years, would help introduce Iran’s cultural values to younger generations and visitors.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Dec. 21, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of Yalda Night’s inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Jafari said. “Attendance will be open to the public.”

Jafari said cultural events at heritage sites are organized in line with conservation regulations and help sustain Iranian traditions while increasing public engagement with cultural heritage.

Yalda Night marks the longest night of the year and is traditionally observed with family gatherings, poetry readings and the sharing of fruits and nuts, including pomegranates and watermelon.

UNESCO added Yalda Night to its intangible heritage list in 2022, citing its role in Persian culture. The tradition is also observed in several countries across Greater Iran, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iraqi Kurdistan, and parts of Turkey, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

