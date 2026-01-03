“Ripley's Game” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of American novelist Patricia Highsmith’s book “Ripley's Game” has recently been published by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Shahriar Vaqfipour.

In the third installment of Highsmith's Tom Ripley series, "Ripley's Game," the con artist and murderer continues to navigate the complex and treacherous world of crime. Published in 1974, this psychological thriller is a masterclass in suspense and intrigue, as Ripley becomes embroiled in a web of deceit and murder.

Tom Ripley, the enigmatic and charismatic protagonist, has long since traded in his humble beginnings for a life of luxury and ease in France. Married to the beautiful Héloïse, Ripley resides in the grand estate of Belle Ombre, surrounded by the trappings of wealth and privilege. However, beneath the surface of his idyllic life, Ripley is not as carefree as he appears.

It begins with a request from an associate, the American criminal Reeves Minot. Minot asks Ripley to commit a pair of murders in exchange for a substantial sum of $96,000. However, Ripley is not one to be swayed by such offers, and he "detest[s] murder, unless absolutely necessary." He declines Minot's proposal, and the American returns to Hamburg, no doubt disappointed by Ripley's refusal.

The story takes a turn when we learn of a previous encounter between Ripley and the host of a party in Fontainebleau, Jonathan Trevanny. Trevanny, a poor British picture framer, had taken great pleasure in insulting Ripley at the party, much to the amusement of the other guests. Little did Trevanny know, his actions would soon have far-reaching consequences.

As the narrative unfolds, we are introduced to a cast of characters, each with their own secrets and motivations. There's the enigmatic and beautiful Héloïse, Ripley's wife, who seems torn between her love for her husband and a growing sense of unease. Then there's the sinister and manipulative Reeves Minot, who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. And there's the hapless Jonathan Trevanny, whose actions have set in motion a chain of events that will lead to devastating consequences.

Through a series of clever and intricate plot twists, Highsmith masterfully weaves a tale of deception and murder. As the story hurtles towards its climax, Ripley becomes increasingly entangled in a web of lies and deceit. With each new revelation, the stakes grow higher, and the tension builds to a heart-pounding crescendo.

One of the standout features of "Ripley's Game" is its exploration of the human psyche. Highsmith's writing is razor-sharp, and she expertly exposes the darker aspects of human nature. Through Ripley's character, we see a complex and multifaceted individual, driven by a mix of motivations that are both compelling and repulsive. As we follow Ripley's journey, we are forced to confront our own darker impulses and confront the reality of our own capacity for violence and deception.

"Ripley's Game" is a gripping and thought-provoking thriller. With its intricate plot, complex characters, and razor-sharp writing, this book is a must-read for fans of the genre.

The novel has been adapted for the screen twice, with varying degrees of fidelity to the original text. The first adaptation, "Der Amerikanische Freund" (1977), was directed by Wim Wenders and starred Dennis Hopper as Tom Ripley. While not a direct translation of the novel, the film took creative liberties to explore the themes of alienation and loneliness that are present in Highsmith's work.

In contrast, the 2002 film "Ripley's Game", directed by Liliana Cavani, is a more faithful adaptation of the novel. John Malkovich takes on the role of Tom Ripley, bringing his signature intensity and nuance to the character.

SAB/



