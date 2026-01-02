Americans be mindful of their soldiers’ safety, Iran says in response to Trump’s military threat

TEHRAN - Iran’s national security chief on Friday warned President Donald Trump that any U.S. interference in Iran’s internal affairs would put the lives of American soldiers in the region in jeopardy, saying Trump should understand the consequences of any military intervention.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was reacting to remarks by Trump and Israeli officials on sporadic protests over the decline of the national currency rial, saying recent statements have exposed coordination between Iran’s enemies behind the scenes.

“Trump should know that U.S. interference in this internal matter would mean destabilizing the entire region and destroying America’s interests,” the security chief said, according to Press TV.

Also addressing the American public, Larijani said, “The American people should know — Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers’ safety.”

He stressed that Iranian authorities differentiate between legitimate economic grievances and acts of sabotage. “We distinguish between the stance of the protesting shopkeepers and the actions of disruptive actors,” he said.

In a social media post, Trump claimed the United States was prepared for military action against Iran.

“If Iran shots (sic) and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said.

Protests erupted Sunday after shopkeepers in Tehran temporarily closed their businesses to protest the sharp fall of the national currency, which plunged to record lows against the U.S. dollar.

Iranian officials have acknowledged the economic pressure facing the public and said peaceful protests are legitimate. At the same time, they have warned that foreign-backed elements are seeking to exploit the situation and fuel violence.

Iran's Attorney-General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad said peaceful economic protests are a “recognizable reality” and should be addressed through legal channels, while cautioning against organized attempts to turn protests into unrest.

Iran’s economy has faced sustained pressure since 2018, when the United States reimposed unilateral sanctions after Trump withdrew from the UN endorsed nuclear agreement, officially known as the JCPOA, during his first term.