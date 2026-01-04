Football is the last shield of normalization for Israel: Ashish Prashar

Ashish Prashar, director of the “Game Over Israel” campaign, tells the Tehran Times that football has become Israel’s most powerful tool for maintaining international normalization. Drawing on decades of experience within Western political systems, Prashar explains why cultural exclusion—particularly from UEFA competitions—would be more impactful than diplomatic condemnation. He stresses that suspending Israel from European football would mark a turning point, signaling that genocide and mass atrocities are incompatible with global cultural participation.