Iran denounces US attack on Venezuela, calls it a violation of UN Charter

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday strongly condemning the U.S. military attack on Venezuela, calling the strike a flagrant violation of the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Donald Trump says the United States has “captured” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and flown them out of the country after “large-scale” strikes.

“The U.S. military attack on Venezuela is a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the basic rules of international law, specifically Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the Charter regarding the prohibition of the use of force,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added, “It is a textbook example of an ‘act of aggression’ that must be explicitly condemned immediately by the United Nations and all governments concerned with the rule of law, international peace, and security.”