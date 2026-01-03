Kaleybar handicrafts, a legacy that still exists

TEHRAN--Kaleybar handicrafts and souvenirs are living narratives of Arasbaran culture; a narrative that still exists but needs attention.

These arts can be both the preserver of cultural identity and the savior of the local economy if support, marketing and bond with tourism are done properly; before the hands of Kaleybar artisans stop moving forever.

The art of the people of this region still affects a significant part of the daily life and the local economy.

According to Mehr news agency, Kaleybar is a small town in the heart of Arasbaran region in East Azarbaijan province. It introduces itself in patterns and colors before its name is seen on the paintings.

Here, nature is not just the backdrop to life; the forest, mountains, and nomadism have found their way directly into the heart of people's life.

The handicrafts of Kaleybar are neither factory products nor the result of a momentary whim; they are the enduring narrative of the lives of people who have been at one with nature for centuries.

As one of the most important cultural hubs of Arasbaran region, Kaleybar is home to a diverse collection of local handicrafts and souvenirs. From nomadic Verni (which shares the feature of both Kilim (handmade nomadic carpet) and rug) to mountain honey and wooden crafts, they are all organic products that are still made in the traditional way; an organic production that is facing serious challenges today due to neglect, high prices of raw materials and lack of a sustainable market.

Zahra Soltani, a handicraft expert, said that Kaleybar handicrafts are part of the cultural identity of Arasbaran, and many of these arts have been preserved without any official support, relying only on experience.

She considered Verni-bafi (literally meaning Verni-weaving) to be the most important capacity of the region and said that Kaleybar’s Verni has the potential to be registered globally and become a brand, but it has not yet been introduced as it should be.

Verni is an art that has its roots in nomadic life and is mostly woven by women. Verni is a lint-free rug and, unlike carpet, does not have a written plan. The patterns are subjective and each weaver weaves his or her own personal narrative of nature, animals, migration, and life.

Goats, birds, horses, and simple geometric patterns have a strong presence in In Kaleybar’s Verni.

The colors are often natural and prepared from plants in the region. This feature has made each Verni a unique and unrepeatable work; a work that is both practical and has artistic value.

Soltani identified one of the main problems as lack of a sustainable sales market, adding that intermediaries make the main profit, and the artist has a small share; lack of packaging and permanent handicraft stores has prevented tourists from establishing direct contact with artists.

The handicraft expert noted that when handicrafts do not generate income, it is natural that young people do not pursue a career in it; many weavers have no support.

Referring to the key role of tourism, she said that if handicrafts are placed on the path of tourism, the regional economy will thrive; Kaleybar handicrafts can be a driver of development, provided that the authorities change their perspective.

Kaleybar handicrafts are not just souvenirs for tourists; these arts are cultural and economic assets that can shape the future of the region. But this future needs to be seen, supported, and planned before the last carpet looms are extinguished and the last Verni rugs remain only in photographs.

Carpet weaving, Kilim waving, and Jajim weaving are the other handicrafts of Kaleybar.

Presence of extensive forests in Arasbaran region has paved the way for formation of wooden handicrafts in Kaleybar. Simple dishes, wooden spoons and decorative objects are among the products that are made with minimal tools and maximum skill. These products are mostly sought after by tourists as souvenirs.

In addition to the handicrafts, Kaleybar is famous for its natural souvenirs. Arasbaran mountain honey is of high quality due to its diverse vegetation. Local dairy products and herbal plants also form part of the economy of rural households and complement the indigenous identity of the region.

