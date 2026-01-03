TEHRAN - The mysterious archaeological site of Teniky, hidden within the remote rainforests and canyons of Madagascar's Isalo National Park, has long puzzled scientists with its unique rock-cut niches and stone walls.

A groundbreaking new study now challenges the established narrative that these structures were built by shipwrecked 16th-century Portuguese sailors. Instead, the research posits a far more ancient and extraordinary origin: Teniky was likely constructed between the 10th and 12th centuries by Zoroastrian exiles fleeing persecution in Persia, who sought to establish an isolated religious refuge on this semi-legendary island.

The core evidence for this revised theory lies in the site's distinctive architecture. Dozens of niches carved into the sandstone cliffs bear a striking resemblance to the astodans used in Zoroastrian funerary practices in the Fars region of Iran. In Zoroastrian tradition, burial was seen as a desecration of the earth; bodies were exposed until only bones remained, which were then interred in such rock niches.

This architectural parallel is unique in Madagascar and East Africa but finds a direct correlate in Persian Zoroastrian sites. Furthermore, carbon-14 dating of charcoal from the settlement confirms occupation centuries before Portuguese explorers arrived in the Indian Ocean, aligning with the period when Zoroastrians faced increasing pressure following the Arab conquest of Persia in the 7th century. Historically, Madagascar was known in early Islamic geography as the island of "Wakwak," suggesting its place in the maritime consciousness of the era and making a Persian voyage plausible.

Despite the compelling evidence, significant mysteries envelop Teniky. No human remains have been found within the niches, a puzzling absence the researchers suggest could be due to later removal for ritual purposes by other groups. The site's extreme remoteness, over a hundred miles from the coast, raises questions about why it was chosen and how the colony sustained itself, potentially through river eels, wild boar, and lemurs. The presence of seemingly defensive dry-stone walls hints at a community that felt the need for protection, though the nature of any threat is unknown. Ultimately, the fate of this settlement remains unclear, leaving researchers to wonder if it was abandoned due to drought, conflict, or disease.

In conclusion, while further investigation is planned, the study presents a persuasive argument that Teniky represents a lost Zoroastrian enclave. This finding, if confirmed, would dramatically reshape the historical understanding of early trans-oceanic contact and cultural migration to Madagascar, suggesting that the island's human story is even more complex and interconnected than previously believed. The site stands not as a monument to wayward European sailors, but potentially as a testament to the enduring faith and desperate voyage of an ancient Persian community in search of sanctuary.

