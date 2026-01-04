Smart cities: a way to reduce traffic and air pollution

TEHRAN - In recent years, with the increase in urban population and the rapid growth of private cars, the issue of traffic and air pollution has become one of the main challenges of urban management in Iran and the world. Statistics show that the transportation sector makes a significant contribution to the emission of pollutants; in some metropolises, more than 70 percent of air pollution is caused by vehicle traffic.

In such circumstances, moving towards smart urban transportation is considered one of the most effective solutions for controlling traffic, reducing pollutants, and increasing urban productivity. Smart cities go beyond installing a few smart traffic lights or traffic control systems. This approach uses a combination of information technology, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform urban management from a traditional model to a scientific and data-driven model.

Iran has a high capacity to implement such projects. Video surveillance systems, smart traffic control, smart parking management, and public transportation applications are among the tools that can provide an accurate picture of the current traffic situation by connecting to city databases.

Combining this data with GIS (Geographic Information System) technology helps city managers make data-driven decisions that can reduce travel times, identify traffic bottlenecks, and provide more optimal planning for public transportation fleets.

But smart city development is not limited to the technical aspect. Its economic, social, and environmental impacts are far-reaching. Reducing daily travel time, saving fuel, reducing vehicle repair costs, and preventing citizens from wasting their time are among the economic consequences of this approach.

On the other hand, reducing pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen oxides leads to improved public health and reduced healthcare costs.

From a psychological perspective, reducing stress and fatigue from traffic has a direct impact on the quality of life of citizens. A smart city is a city that, by utilizing technology, returns time and peace to citizens and creates a more humane experience of urban life.

Ultimately, smart urban transportation is not just a technological project, but a fundamental transformation in the way cities are managed. A city that makes decisions with data, communicates effectively with citizens, and has a plan to preserve the environment can provide a model of sustainable, efficient, and humane urban management.

Author: Hossein Mansour Kazemi, urban economics and planning expert

