Iranian women athletes emerge as a driving force

TEHRAN - It is impossible to emphasize social health while ignoring or downplaying the role and status of women. In Iran, women, as the cornerstone of the family, play a fundamental and essential role in social vitality and family well-being.

Their active presence in various cultural, social, and sporting arenas can serve as a driving force for development and for raising the level of public health. Experience has shown that wherever women have been given the opportunity to express their capabilities, not only has the quality of family life improved, but society as a whole has progressed more rapidly along the path of sustainable development.

One of the arenas in which women can play an effective role and showcase their abilities in the best possible way is sport. Attention from officials to this field has been enough in recent years to produce remarkable growth and numerous successes for Iranian women in international, Asian, world, and even Olympic events. Today, the Iranian woman stands as a symbol of dignity, respect, and strength.

Over the past 16 months, Iranian women’s sport has delivered a performance worthy of praise. During this period, countless honors were achieved for Iranian sport, with women playing a highly prominent and significant role. Across 352 overseas participations and 48 hosting events, a total of 1,047 medals were won by Iranian women’s sport, including 399 gold, 300 silver, and 348 bronze medals. These medals were earned across 400 international competitions, standing as a testament to the strength and authority of Iranian women athletes.

These women, acting as cultural and sporting ambassadors for Iran, showcased their abilities and achieved numerous successes. This international exposure brought valuable experience that will undoubtedly have positive effects on the path of elite and championship sport.

From July 28, 2024 until the end of that year, 18 female athletes represented Iran abroad in five sports: table tennis (12 athletes), football (2), rowing, volleyball, handball, and shooting (one athlete each), helping to portray the strength and stature of Iranian women. In 2025, over the past months, a total of 14 athletes competed in nine sports, including cycling (4), skiing and football (2 each), and table tennis, shooting, equestrian, chess, rowing, and mountaineering (one athlete each), all representing the country on the international stage.

During this time, four Iranian women also served as coaches abroad—two in football, and one each in shooting and table tennis—demonstrating their capabilities and technical expertise and proving that Iranian women have much to contribute in specialized sporting fields as well.

These achievements represent only part of the success attained by Iranian women’s sport, and there is no doubt that these figures will undergo further changes in the future.