IRGC warns of harsher retaliation if US and Israel hit more civilian Iranian infrastructure

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it carried out a series of retaliatory strikes on Israel and US economic interests in the Persian Gulf in response to blatant aggression by US and Israeli forces against Iranian civilian infrastructure.

The announcement comes amid the sixth week of a conflict between Iran and a US–Israel coalition that began on February 28. So far, the strikes have killed over 2,000 people in Iran amid the bombing of residential areas.

On April 2, US and Israeli forces conducted airstrikes that severely damaged the B1 Bridge near Karaj, a major transportation link northwest of Tehran. The bridge was struck twice, killing at least eight civilians and wounding nearly 100 others. The bridge, one of the highest in the Middle East, was still under construction and had not yet opened to traffic when it was hit.

On April 4, US and Israeli strikes targeted multiple petrochemical facilities in the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone in Khuzestan Province, a key hub of Iran’s petrochemical industry. Casualties and significant damage at plants within the complex have been reported.

In its Sunday statement, the IRGC said the recent operations were part of the first phase of “Wave 96” of Operation True Promise 4, executed by its naval and aerospace forces. According to the statement, the strikes hit the following targets:

• Haifa, Israel – Heavy attack on a refinery that supplied fuel for Israeli fighter jets, damaging key infrastructure.

• Habshan, United Arab Emirates – Targeted gas facilities linked to US interests in the region.

• Al Ruwais, UAE – Missile attack on a petrochemical plant producing fuel used by US military and Israeli forces, resulting in a large fire.

• Sitra, Bahrain – Drone attack on a US petrochemical facility, causing widespread fires and destroying key production units.

• Shuaiba, Kuwait – Strikes on a petrochemical complex linked to US economic operations, causing fires and halting production.

The IRGC framed these actions as retaliation for the attacks on the B1 Bridge and the Mahshahr petrochemical facilities, and said this first phase was only the beginning of its response. Iran has warned that further attacks on civilian infrastructure would be met with even stronger and more extensive retaliation, and that the United States would be held financially accountable for the damages caused by its military actions.

The strikes demonstrate Iran’s growing capability to defend its sovereignty and respond decisively to aggression, targeting the infrastructure of those who attacked Iranian civilians and economic assets. By hitting key enemy economic and military-linked sites, Iran has sent a clear message: any assault on its territory will be met with proportionate and effective retaliation.

While international actors continue diplomatic discussions, the US and Israel have shown disregard for civilian safety by striking bridges and industrial centers. Tehran has emphasized that it will continue to protect its people and interests, and that attempts to intimidate or weaken Iran will only strengthen its resolve and regional influence.