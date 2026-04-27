Iran’s share in open-source AI projects on the rise

TEHRAN –A study of artificial intelligence (AI) scientific and software production trends in Iran shows that the country’s share in open-source AI projects has surged from almost no AI software projects in 2010 to 2,728 projects in 2023.

The country’s participation in 1.1 percent of the total open-source AI projects, up from 0.3 percent in 2022, has placed Iran second in the region, ISNA reported.

In terms of high-impact open-source AI projects, Iran accounts for six percent of the total projects and is placed second. Turkey ranks first.

However, the number of AI article submissions has decreased over the past decade, and the country ranks fourth in the region now, ISNA reported.

Till 2014, Iran accounted for 1.9 percent of all AI articles in international conferences, which placed the country first in the region. Later, it was replaced by Turkey. Since 2022, the country’s share of the whole papers has dropped to 0.5 percent, placing it fourth in the region.

From 2010 to 2014, the number of AI conference papers by the country sharply dropped from 631 to 245, which was mainly due to international sanctions, reduced research budgets, and changes in science policies.

From 2015 to 2017, the figure increased to 488 papers. In the next six years, the figure has fluctuated and lowered to 355 articles in 2023. The fluctuations were directly affected by the political and economic situations of the country.

Iran advances in AI scientific research index

According to Nature Index, the country’s ranking in scientific production in AI has improved from 33 to 30, placing the country among the top 50 leaders, Hossein Afshin, an official with the vice-presidency of science and technology, said in December 2025.

Iran’s ranking in the region fluctuates between 14 to 17, which is mainly due to focusing on quality, he said, adding, “We’re optimistic to improve the country’s scientific position within the next two years,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the country is following up on developing AI infrastructure, including the AI platform and the AI assistant, in the near future.

MT/MG

