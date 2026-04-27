TEHRAN- A growing wave of domestic dissatisfaction and mounting expert concerns over leadership decision-making are casting a shadow over the political future of U.S. President Donald Trump, as new polling data and analytical assessments point to increasing instability within the American political system.

A recent nationwide survey conducted in mid-April shows that 55% of Americans support the impeachment of Trump, compared to 37% who oppose it, reflecting a notable shift in public sentiment. The findings, described by polling expert J. Elliot Morris as unprecedented in modern U.S. history, suggest levels of public discontent not seen since the Watergate scandal and the final days of Richard Nixon.

The poll also reveals cracks within Trump’s political base. While support for impeachment remains high among Democrats, a significant minority of Republicans—along with roughly one in five of Trump’s 2024 voters—now back the measure. Analysts say this erosion of support could pose serious challenges for Republicans ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

From the perspective of observers in Iran, such developments are often seen as indicative of deeper structural issues within the U.S. political system, including economic pressures, controversial foreign policies, and growing polarization. Iranian analysts frequently argue that Washington’s external behavior, particularly in regions such as West Asia, is closely tied to internal political calculations.

Parallel to these domestic trends, prominent international relations scholar John Mearsheimer has raised concerns about the implications of leadership behavior in Washington. In recent remarks, Mearsheimer questioned whether Trump can effectively “handle losing,” warning that an inability to accept strategic or political setbacks could increase the danger of escalation in global conflicts.

According to Mearsheimer, leaders who equate political legitimacy with victory may be more inclined to intensify confrontations rather than pursue compromise. He stressed that in high-stakes geopolitical environments, such tendencies could lead to dangerous outcomes, particularly in disputes involving major powers.

He further argued that decision-making under pressure is shaped not only by individual personality traits but also by domestic political incentives. In Trump’s case, Mearsheimer suggested that the intersection of internal politics and foreign policy could push toward continued confrontation rather than de-escalation.

From a broader geopolitical standpoint, Mearsheimer warned that such dynamics could destabilize the international system. As the global order shifts toward a more multipolar structure, he noted, the margin for error is shrinking, and miscalculations at the leadership level could have far-reaching consequences.

The combination of rising domestic opposition and external analytical warnings highlights what some observers describe as a period of heightened uncertainty in U.S. governance.

While impeachment remains a complex legal process requiring congressional approval, the convergence of public dissatisfaction and expert concern suggests that the political environment in the United States may be entering a more volatile phase, with potential implications extending well beyond its borders.