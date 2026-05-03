Iranian Artists Forum screens award-winning documentary “Microcosmos”

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran screened the award-winning documentary “Microcosmos” on Sunday.

Written and directed by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Perennou and produced by Jacques Perrin, the 1996 documentary is an international co-production of France, Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

“Microcosmos” showcases detailed interactions between insects and other small invertebrates, and features music by Bruno Coulais.

Unlike a number of other nature documentaries, the movie does not feature narration for most of its runtime, incorporating only two brief passages of narration.

The 80-minute film was screened out of competition at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival. In the same year, it was a multiple prize winner at the French Academy of Cinema Award, known as Cesar Awards, where it was nominated in eight categories and won five including the best cinematography, editing, music, sound, and producer awards.

It may appear tiny to the human eye, but there is no denying that the insect kingdom, as captured by the filmmakers behind this documentary, is as dramatic, action-packed, and beautiful as any other.

Utilizing special macroscopic photographic techniques, the filmmakers created a fascinating and visually spectacular look at the hidden worlds in the life cycle of an ordinary meadow in France.

When seen through the lens of Nuridsany and Perennou's cameras, insects become gigantic beasts, blades of grass turn into towering monuments, and raindrops form puddles that resemble vast oceans.

The filmmakers find humor, drama, and beauty in the lives of these tiny flora and fauna as caterpillars transform themselves into butterflies, beetles struggle with their day's foraging, and snails reproduce their species.

SS/SAB

