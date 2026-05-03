Filming of new documentary about Pasteur Institute of Iran underway

TEHRAN – The Pasteur Institute of Iran, its history, scientific standing, and current status are the subject of a new documentary, which is currently in the filming stage.

Documentary filmmaker Abdolsattar Kakaei is making the film about the institute, which is one of the most prominent members of the global Pasteur Network, playing a role in vaccine production in addition to its healthcare services, Honaronline reported.

“The Pasteur Institute of Iran is a leading center for scientific research and the production of antiviral vaccines in West Asia, ranking among the top five centers in the global Pasteur Network. There are 32 Pasteur institutes worldwide, all established under the umbrella of the Pasteur Institute of France, with Louis Pasteur being the founder,” Kakaei explained.

“The Iranian branch of this institution operates with outstanding features and is among the most significant Pasteur representatives. While other branches primarily offer services, Iran, due to the sanctions, is active not only in healthcare but also in vaccine production,” he added.

“The documentary is about the Pasteur Institute and its history, a site that was initially part of the endowment lands of a Qajar-era figure and was damaged last month during the Ramadan War bombings by the US and Israel,” Kakaei noted.

Regarding the filming locations, the filmmaker said: “The Pasteur Institute of Iran has two sites in Tehran, and filming has taken place at them. He noted that the film is in its shooting phase, with editing being done simultaneously”.

“Most people have only heard the name of the institution but are unaware of its actual activities and standing in the region. This institution has played a significant role in the scientific and health sectors, both in the past and present, and is considered one of the most important and prominent scientific bodies in West Asia,” the director underlined.

Explaining his objective in making this documentary, Kakaei said: “I seek to inform the public that Iran possesses a scientific center of such importance and prominence, a center that is self-sufficient in production, free from import dependency, and produces many vaccines domestically”.

The new film by Kakaei is part of the “Ramadan War” documentary series. The Pasteur Institute of Iran is a research, production, service, scientific, and educational institution founded 102 years ago. During the Ramadan War (from February 28 to April 8), the institute and its infrastructure were targeted and damaged in attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran.

The Pasteur Institute of Iran is one of the oldest and most prominent research and public health centers in Iran and West Asia. For more than a century, it has made great strides in preventing and controlling infectious diseases, gaining significant credibility and reputation both nationally and internationally.



With a total staff of more than 1,300 and five branches across the country, the institute is a leading facility in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostic kits in Iran. It also functions as a major medical research hub while providing specialized health services through diagnostic laboratory services and National Reference Laboratories to control infectious diseases in Iran and neighboring countries.

Moreover, the institute offers a diverse range of Ph.D. programs and educational initiatives covering medical and pharmaceutical biotechnology, microbiology, and systems biology.



Over the past century, it has built an essential foundation for the development of an investigative, laboratory-based biomedical culture in Iran, and its influence and contributions have spread far beyond the boundaries of its original mandate.

The institute was targeted by the US and Israel three times during the Ramadan War, causing significant damage to some departments including the cell bank, as well as malaria, clinical, and biotechnology research centers.

Currently, the institute’s specialized and production services to the national health system including vaccination services, diagnostic laboratory services, and the distribution of diagnostic kits across the public health laboratory network continue non-stop.

The reconstruction of the Pasteur Institute would begin soon to ensure no disruption in the services provided by the institute.

SS/SAB

