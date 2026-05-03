Lake Chitgar hosts grand musical tribute to the Persian Gulf

TEHRAN– In a celebration of Persian Gulf National Day on Friday, Lake Chitgar, an artificial and recreational body of water in northwestern Tehran, hosted a grand artistic event titled "Persian Gulf Passage".

The event, which drew a massive crowd of enthusiasts, featured an impressive assembly of over 50 music groups and more than 200 individual performers. The gathering aimed to honor the historical and cultural significance of the Persian Gulf through the universal language of music, Mehr reported.

The lakeside venue was transformed into an open-air stage where musicians showcased a rich tapestry of Iranian sonic heritage, the report added.

The repertoire spanned a wide array of genres, including Pop, Rock, and Traditional Iranian music.

A highlight of the evening was the extensive representation of Iran’s ethnic diversity. Melodies from various regions—including Turkish, Lori, Kurdish, Southern, Mazandarani, Gilaki, and Khorasani tunes—resonated across the water, catering to a broad spectrum of musical tastes and age groups.

Organizers noted that the performers utilized over 40 different types of musical instruments, creating a unique and immersive atmosphere that blended ancient traditions with contemporary sounds.

observed annually on the Ordibehesht 10 (April 30), Persian Gulf National Day serves as a symbol of Iranian identity, sovereignty, and historical continuity. This significant date marks the anniversary of the successful 1622 campaign when Iranian forces, under the leadership of Shah Abbas I, expelled the Portuguese military from the Strait of Hormuz, reclaiming the strategic waters.

Beyond its historical roots, the day is a celebration of the Gulf's rich cultural heritage and its status as a vital waterway that has linked civilizations for millennia. Across the country, it is honored through art festivals, academic seminars, and maritime ceremonies, all echoing a unified message: the Persian Gulf is an inseparable part of Iran’s soul and a timeless witness to its enduring history.

SAB/