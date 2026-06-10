Iran honors activists with ‘Right Side of History’ medal

TEHRAN — Iran awarded its “Right Side of History” Medal to a group of international activists, artists, academics, and political figures during a ceremony in Tehran on Monday, highlighting 'a growing global movement in support of Palestine and opposition to Western-backed policies in West Asia.'

The event was held on Keshvardoost Street, near the site where Iran says the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was martyred in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, 2026. The ceremony drew domestic and international guests, as well as members of the public, who gathered to commemorate the late leader.

Opening the event, Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh, deputy and chief of staff of the Islamic Revolution Cultural and Research Institute, welcomed attendees before a series of speeches focused on resistance, political activism, and international solidarity with Palestine.

Saeed Reza Ameli, speaking on behalf of the award's selection committee, said the medal was inspired by Ayatollah Khamenei's message to young people around the world. He argued that recent protests against the war in Iran and support for Palestinians demonstrated 'a growing political awakening among younger generations.'

According to organizers, the award recognizes individuals who have publicly supported the Palestinian cause and challenged dominant Western narratives regarding conflicts in the Middle East.

Several recipients who were unable to attend the ceremony delivered video messages that were screened during the event.

Among them was British historian and filmmaker Professor Haim Bresheeth-Zabner of SOAS University of London, who was honored for his academic work critical of Zionism. In his remarks, Bresheeth-Zabner praised Iran's support for Palestinians and described standing for political principles as increasingly difficult in today's international environment.

Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji discussed her film Land of Angels, which she said was produced to highlight the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She described the project as an effort to draw attention to the loss of basic rights and daily hardships faced by Palestinians.

Yemeni political cartoonist Kamal Sharaf described the award as an encouragement for activists and advocates of social justice worldwide.

Indian activist Tushar Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, also addressed the audience via video, calling support for Palestinian rights a moral responsibility and urging greater international engagement with the issue.

Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, delivered the ceremony's keynote address, portraying recent events as evidence of Iran's resilience in the face of external pressure.

Bagheri sharply criticized US foreign policy, particularly President Donald Trump's doctrine of "peace through force," arguing that military pressure cannot achieve political objectives. He said Iran's response to recent military confrontations demonstrated the country's determination to defend its sovereignty.

"We are proud that we defeated America, and America is defeated today," Bagheri said, drawing applause from the audience.

Algerian journalist and writer Yahya Abou Zakaria also addressed the gathering, describing support for Iran and Palestine as a responsibility shared by advocates of freedom worldwide.

Filmmaker and screenwriter Babak Lotfi Khajeh-Pasha focused his remarks on the role of media in shaping international perceptions of conflicts. He argued that cultural and media institutions play a decisive role in influencing public understanding of global events and called for greater efforts to challenge dominant narratives.

"The media battle is one of the most important fronts in today's world," he said.

The ceremony concluded with medals being presented to recipients and representatives attending on behalf of those unable to travel to Tehran.

The "Right Side of History" Medal takes its name from a letter written by Ayatollah Khamenei to American university students in May 2024, in which he praised student activism and support for Palestine.

According to organizers, similar ceremonies have previously been held in Tehran, Caracas, and Ghana, reflecting 'an expanding international network of activists, intellectuals, and public figures advocating for Palestinian rights and opposing Zionism and global hegemonic policies.'

