Iran’s military leadership declares strategic victory over US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN-In a coordinated series of public statements, Iran’s top military commanders have collectively asserted that the Islamic Republic emerged strategically strengthened from two recent wars of aggression waged by the United States and Israel, underscoring that enemy forces failed to attain any of their stated objectives and did not dare approach Iranian territorial waters.

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, delivering remarks at a ceremony on Tuesday, recounted that Iran successfully repelled aggressive campaigns launched in June 2025 and again in February 2026, with the first conflict lasting twelve days and the second, which commenced with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, extending to forty days.

Hatami emphasized that in both instances, the enemy acted as the aggressor while Iran mounted a powerful defensive campaign, and he stressed that despite being subjected to deceitful attacks during active negotiations, the Iranian Armed Forces compelled the adversary to plead for a ceasefire on both occasions. He further asserted that the enemy’s principal objectives, which included regime change and the subjugation of the Iranian nation, had unequivocally failed, and he praised the coordinated deployment of Army ground and naval forces alongside Islamic Revolution Guards Corps units along the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman coastlines, which effectively prevented any hostile approach to Iranian shores, with not an inch of national soil lost to aggression.

Reinforcing this narrative of resilience, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, argued in a televised interview that the Axis of Resistance has proven itself to be the sole force capable of enduring extreme pressure without withdrawing from the battlefield, maintaining that neither Washington nor Tel Aviv has succeeded in eliminating any resistance group despite unleashing unprecedented destruction across Palestine and Lebanon. Qaani observed that from Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the present day, no resistance faction has abandoned the ground, a steadfastness that has profoundly alarmed adversaries, and he characterized the recent forty-day war as a pivotal moment that discredited the United States on the global stage while accelerating the internal decline of the Zionist regime. He also highlighted the strategic significance of the Bab el-Mandeb strait as a key leverage point within the broader regional posture of the Resistance Front, suggesting that additional capabilities could be activated if necessary, and he reiterated that resistance rooted in divine faith has once again achieved victory, from Revolution Square in Tehran to Freedom Square for oppressed nations.

Echoing these assessments, the spokesperson for the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, stated that the Armed Forces have emerged militarily stronger from the recent conflicts, with improved operational coordination and the deployment of advanced domestically produced missiles and next-generation drones, and he emphasized that military preparedness is being sustained in full synergy with diplomatic efforts, with all actions conducted within a unified national strategy and under the direct command of the Commander-in-Chief, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Akrami-Nia affirmed that the Armed Forces remain fully alert, with eyes open and hands on the trigger, while supporting the country’s diplomatic track, and he reiterated the military’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests both during the implementation of the recent memorandum of understanding and beyond any future agreement. Separately, the Commander of the Army’s Ground Force, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, reaffirmed Iran’s uncompromising defensive posture during a commemorative ceremony in Tehran, declaring that Iran’s military would spare no effort in countering any threat to the nation’s sovereignty, Islam, and territorial integrity. He described the nation’s martyrs as having fulfilled their covenant with God while preventing adversaries from realizing their sinister aims.

These declarations come on the heels of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which officially ended hostilities as of Sunday night, with the agreement stipulating the immediate and permanent cessation of all military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, alongside the full and immediate lifting of the naval blockade against Iran. Iranian officials have consistently stressed, however, that while the diplomatic track is being pursued, military vigilance will remain uncompromised, and the Armed Forces will continue to act with full awareness and in coordination with strategic policies, ensuring that the nation’s security and sovereignty are preserved under all circumstances and in accordance with the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.