French Iranologist Charles-Henri De Fouchécour dies at 100

TEHRAN - Charles-Henri de Fouchécour, a French Iranologist, scholar of Persian literature and translator of the Divan of Hafez into French, died on June 19 at the age of 100, IRNA reported on Friday.

De Fouchécour was widely recognized for his contribution to Persian literary studies in Europe through his academic work, translations and research spanning several decades.

Born in France, he pursued a career in Iranian studies after experiences that included living in Morocco and serving during World War Two. He later held academic positions at Sorbonne University and the National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO) in Paris.

His best-known work was a complete French translation of the Divan of Hafez, one of the most influential collections of Persian poetry. According to IRNA, the project took about 20 years to complete and included more than 1,200 pages of commentary intended to explain the historical, literary and philosophical context of the poems.

De Fouchécour said on several occasions that studying Hafez had become a lifelong commitment because of the complexity and depth of the poet's work. He worked closely with Iranian scholars specializing in Hafez during the translation process.

In addition to his translation of Hafez, de Fouchécour authored several studies on Persian literature and ethics. His research included Moralia, a study of moral concepts in Persian literature, and a book examining the influence of Imam Ali on wisdom literature in Islamic civilization and Persian literary traditions.

He also played a role in the establishment of Abstracta Iranica, an academic journal dedicated to Iranian studies that continues to serve researchers in the field.

According to IRNA, de Fouchécour's work focused on the ethical, philosophical and spiritual dimensions of Persian literature as well as its literary characteristics. His publications introduced French-speaking audiences to classical Persian texts and contributed to the study of Iranian culture in Western academic institutions.

His translation of Hafez is regarded by many scholars as one of the most comprehensive French editions of the Persian poet's work.

Hafez, who lived in the 14th century in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, remains one of the best-known figures in Persian literature. His poetry has been translated into numerous languages and continues to influence readers, scholars and writers around the world.

AM