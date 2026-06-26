New joint nuclear projects in discussion 

TEHRAN – Russia is seen as one of Iran’s most important allies, which naturally makes Tehran’s relationship with Moscow during the recent U.S.-Israeli war against Iran especially significant. This is particularly true amid ongoing tensions with Washington and in light of the many potential challenges that may emerge in the future.

To better understand the current state of Iran-Russia relations and where the two countries may be headed, the Tehran Times interviewed Alexey Dedov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the interview, the envoy explained how trade between the two countries has continued to grow despite the recent bombardment of Iran and the difficulties associated with it. He also discussed ongoing talks on a range of economic, nuclear, and political projects, adding that relations between the two nations have the potential to grow even stronger.

Below is the full text of the interview:

Given the recent war and the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, have Tehran and Moscow still been able to maintain a stable relationship in the field of trade and economic cooperation, in addition to political issues? To what extent has the current crisis negatively impacted trade between Russia and Iran?

Despite the complex geopolitical conditions in the region, economic and trade cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to follow an active and growing trend. It is worth noting that according to 2025 statistics, the volume of bilateral trade reached approximately $5.8 billion, which shows a 21% increase compared to the previous year. This positive trend has been maintained even amidst ongoing conflicts. Between January and April of 2026, despite disruptions in some logistics chains, the volume of bilateral trade still experienced a moderate growth of 2%. One of the important factors in this regard is the full implementation of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, which came into effect on May 15, 2025. In the first year of the implementation of this agreement, the volume of trade between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Union increased by 15%, clearly demonstrating the effectiveness of this mechanism, which has provided preferential trade conditions for about 87% of traded goods. According to official statistics provided by the Iranian side, in the Persian year of 1404 (March 2025 to March 2026), the value of trade between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union reached nearly $7.3 billion, with a 22% growth. Meanwhile, Russia remains Iran’s key trading partner within the framework of this union. I would also like to emphasize that the process of redirecting goods to new routes and increasing the utilization of the North-South International Transport Corridor is continuing. During the first four months of 2026, the export of goods from Russia to Iran increased by more than 56%, and the total volume of cargo transported along this route reached about 2.2 million tons, registering an 87% growth.

Completing the necessary internal procedures in Iran to enact the May 17, 2023, intergovernmental agreement on the mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operators could give further momentum and acceleration to the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries. Implementing this agreement will allow us to establish the most favorable customs conditions and formalities for both Iran and Russia. Moscow has fully met its part of the obligations in this regard since 2023.

If requested, would Russia be willing and able to assist in rebuilding Iran’s damaged infrastructure after the war with the U.S. ends?

Russian industrial and construction companies, design and engineering institutes, as well as the country’s scientific and technological centers possess unique technologies, capabilities, and experiences in various fields. Upon receiving official requests and proposals from Iranian partners, we are ready to begin reviewing these requests in the shortest possible time and offer specific proposals for cooperation.

Have some of the specialists from the Rosatom company returned to Iran to continue the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant units? If they have not yet returned, has a specific time been set to start the process of Russian experts returning to Iran?

Our priority has always remained unchanged, and that is to ensure the complete security of our personnel and compliance with all requirements related to nuclear and radiation safety. All decisions in this regard are made in coordination with the Iranian side, based on current conditions and existing rules and regulations. As soon as we are certain that there is no risk of military conflict resuming and no threat to the lives and health of our specialists, we will be ready to fully return Rosatom employees to Iran in the shortest possible time to continue their activities.

What is the current implementation status of other joint projects between Iran and Russia, such as the Rasht-Astara railway and the Hormoz nuclear power plant? Can it be said that these projects have come to a halt?

The construction operations of the Rasht-Astara railway are still ongoing. Currently, technical studies and surveys are being conducted at the project site. Aerial photography of the route has been completed, and Russian and Iranian experts are also examining rivers, waterways, and other water resources located along the route within the framework of hydrometeorological studies. Regarding the Hormoz nuclear power plant, Russian and Iranian companies are continuously consulting and negotiating the contractual framework of this prospective project. In late June or early July of this year, relevant representatives and experts from the two countries will hold an in-person meeting in Moscow, and this issue is also on its agenda.

Do both parties intend to evaluate the prospects of building small-scale nuclear power plants in Iran in the near future? Furthermore, is it possible that Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, will pay a visit to Russia soon regarding this matter?

Rosatom continues to consult with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran regarding the implementation of small-scale nuclear power plant projects. Specifically, negotiations are proceeding in parallel regarding both the contractual mechanisms of the prospective project and the drafting and coordination of the related intergovernmental protocol. This issue and other areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy are regularly discussed and examined at the level of senior directors and officials of the nuclear institutions of Iran and Russia. Regarding Mr. Mohammad Eslami, it must be said that he is always welcome to visit Russia.

It was previously announced by a senior Iranian MP and Iran’s ambassador to Moscow that Russia would be granted more favorable conditions for its ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Is it clear exactly what these privileges will entail? Do they include an exemption from transit tolls or a discount on these fees? How do you assess this approach by Iranian officials toward the Russian Federation?

Currently, our basis is the Islamabad Memorandum, according to which, for a period of 60 days, the transit of commercial ships from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and vice versa is conducted free of charge. Our understanding is that the mechanism and transit conditions after the end of this period are still being drafted and finalized. We are also closely following the developments and the decision-making process in this regard.

By Mona Hojat Ansari