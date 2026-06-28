AI education to expand from schools to universities

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy has emphasized a comprehensive strategy to expand artificial intelligence (AI) education from schools to universities, highlighting the importance of strengthening AI-related training across the country.

According to Emadeddin Fatemizadeh, the head of the Secretariat of the Headquarters for AI Technology Development and Applications, the future of the global economy, industry, and technology will be profoundly shaped by artificial intelligence, IRNA reported.

He stressed that AI education should begin at the primary education level and continue through universities and specialized academic institutions under a coherent national plan.

He noted that promoting AI literacy in schools, training teachers, incorporating AI-related subjects into university curricula, and enhancing students’ specialized skills are essential to advancing the technology in the country.

These measures, he said, will help cultivate a skilled workforce, improve the country’s problem-solving capabilities, and strengthen the competitiveness of indigenous technologies.

In line with these objectives, the headquarters has identified several key priorities for the current year, including supporting specialized AI training programs, expanding public awareness and outreach initiatives, strengthening collaboration with universities, schools, research institutes, and knowledge-based companies, developing indigenized educational content, identifying and nurturing young and talented students, and providing students and researchers with enhanced infrastructure required for AI research and development.

Following the development of Iran Digital, a national program which aims to teach artificial intelligence (AI) to four million students free of charge, the Ministry of Education started teaching AI to 200,000 students in March.

“Fortunately, in two metropolitan cities of the country, namely Tehran and Mashhad, we have managed to train 40,000 teachers in the AI sector, holding in-person and virtual courses,” IRNA quoted Ahmad Mahmoudzadeh, an official with the Ministry of Education, as saying.

Moreover, a total of 100 individuals have received advanced training as instructors and experts to help empower students in AI in other provinces of the country, he added.

Also, the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology has announced the finalization of an AI action plan, which highlights the pivotal role of AI in the country’s scientific advancement.

The plan has been developed in cooperation with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, IRNA reported.

The action plan was unveiled during a meeting held on December 3, 2025, with the presence of First Vice-President Mohammad-Reza Aref.

The main pillars of the action plan include ‘transformation in education and training human resources, ‘empowering research and innovation capacity building’, ‘promoting and commercializing AI’, ‘expanding science diplomacy and international cooperation’, and ‘improving the scientific status of the country’.

Empowering research and innovation capacity building involves the establishment of five national laboratories in selected universities, development of interdisciplinary majors at post-graduate programs focusing on AI, the inclusion of ‘AI and digital transformation’ for undergraduate students, essential for engineering majors, and supplementary for other majors.

Promoting and commercializing AI focuses on selecting and supporting a number of universities as the country’s AI research and development center. Supporting the development of at least 3 fundamental AI models (including language vision models) based on domestic data, and launching a platform to collect and share research and educational data securely.

Expanding science diplomacy and international cooperation highlights expediting the formation and growth of AI startups and holding AI competitions.

Expanding science diplomacy and international cooperation involves enhancing educational and research collaborations with top universities from Shanghai and BRICS member states, as well as members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to Nature Index, the country’s ranking in scientific production in AI has improved from 33 to 30, placing the country among the top 50 leaders, Hossein Afshin, an official with the vice-presidency of science and technology, said in December 2025.

Iran’s ranking in the region fluctuates between 14 to 17, which is mainly due to focusing on quality, he said, adding, “We’re optimistic to improve the country’s scientific position within the next two years,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the country is following up on developing AI infrastructure, including the AI platform and the AI assistant, in the near future.