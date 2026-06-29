What makes this situation even more surreal is that the host country barred several members of the visiting team from entry. Consequently, the Iranian football team was forced to set up their training camp in neighboring Mexico, only being granted entry into the United States—strictly to travel to stadiums in Los Angeles or Seattle—mere hours before each match. Furthermore, upon their departure, they were subjected to repeated fingerprinting at the airport. Yet, despite these restrictions and the psychological warfare, the Iranian national team remained on the verge of qualifying with three draws and zero losses, only to be eliminated due to sheer misfortune.

Donald Trump, having failed to secure a Nobel Peace Prize despite all his maneuvering, had consoled himself by accepting this hollow, fabricated peace trophy from the FIFA president. Throughout this ongoing conflict with Iran, Trump had officially claimed more than five times that the Iranian government had surrendered and collapsed.

However, during this very World Cup, Trump was forced to watch, on three separate occasions, as the Iranian flag was unfurled across half of the stadium pitch, right before the eyes of the world. Three times, the Iranian national anthem was played at maximum volume in his own stadiums, compelling every spectator present to stand in respect, while billions of people outside U.S. borders listened via their television sets in every football-loving home across the globe. Through a simple appearance on the pitch, the exact opposite of everything Trump had claimed was unintentionally proven: he had achieved none of his objectives in his war against Iran.

There is a proverb in the Middle East that can be simply translated into English:

> "An enemy's conspiracy can become a blessing in disguise."

Throughout his life, Trump has never truly understood the resilient people of Iran—how they come together in difficult situations and guard their country like a football goalkeeper.

And finally, a piece of advice for the greater good of all people worldwide: Perhaps it would not be a bad idea to add a rigorous intelligence and childhood trauma assessment to the requirements for all candidates in future U.S. presidential elections.