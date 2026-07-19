TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has emphasized that preserving national unity is essential for emerging victorious against the United States and Israel on the battlefield.

“Upholding sacred unity is not simply a moral or social recommendation—it is an indispensable condition for achieving victory in the struggle against the enemy,” Qalibaf stated in a recent message published on X on Sunday. He added, “We should consider adherence to this religious and national directive of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution an integral part of our historic responsibility in this national resistance and in governing the country”.

The Parliament speaker made these comments following a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, highlighting the significance of preserving national unity in the face of foreign aggression against the country.

President Masoud Pezeshkian similarly doubled down on this unified stance on Saturday. The president declared that internal cohesion serves as the bedrock of the country's governance and its historic resistance against arrogant global powers.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that internal fractures, confusion, and deep divisions exist among Iranian officials and within broader society. Previously, Trump alleged that Tehran's political structure is suffering from extreme infighting between so-called "hardliners" and "moderates," using these groundless claims to excuse the strategic failures of US foreign policy in the region. These assertions are viewed in Iran as a desperate, transparent attempt by the global arrogance to sow discord where none exists.

By projecting a false image of internal collapse, the United States seeks to weaken the resolve of the Axis of Resistance and manipulate international public opinion. However, the reality on the ground completely contradicts Washington’s wishful thinking. Iranian military and political officials have pointed out that terms like "moderate" and "hardliner" are foreign constructs absent from the vocabulary of the Islamic Revolution. Regardless of minor procedural debates inherent to any robust governance framework, all institutions and segments of society stand completely unified under the strategic guidance of the Leader. Rather than fracturing society, foreign aggression—such as illegal blockades and military provocations—has historically had the opposite effect. It solidifies the collective sense of national identity and ironclad resolve among the Iranian people. The prompt, synchronized statements from the presidency, parliament, and judiciary demonstrate that the Islamic Republic remains a single, unyielding front. The nation’s defensive capabilities and diplomatic levers are firmly aligned, ensuring that any miscalculation by the American-Israeli apparatus will result in definitive failure on the battlefield.

