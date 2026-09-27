A grain conference for MENA region

TEHRAN- The Swiss MENA Chamber of Commerce is planning a new conference in Dubai focused on grain trade, import strategy and food security across the region.

It will bring together importers, state buyers, traders, millers, shippers, financiers and policymakers.

The chamber is looking for energetic volunteers to help with program and content, sponsorship and outreach, and logistics and media.

In this regard, the chamber hears from those who have whether a single idea or want to take an action role.

MA