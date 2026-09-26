‘Janfada’ educational center inaugurated in Tehran

TEHRAN — The “Janfada” (self-sacrifice) educational center was officially inaugurated in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony attended by Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb, head of the Basij Organization.

The launch marks a key milestone for the campaign, which began on March 29 as a grassroots movement countering persistent threats by the United States and Israel against Iran. Designed to reflect national resilience and readiness, the initiative has mobilized millions, evolving into a nationwide framework for popular defense and solidarity.

