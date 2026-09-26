Lavrov condemns assassination of Iran’s Leader as ‘unacceptable’ at UNGA

TEHRAN — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, denouncing the act as “completely unacceptable” during his address to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ayatollah Khamenei, along with members of his family and senior military commanders, was martyred on the first day of the joint US-Israeli war against Iran that initially began on February 28.

In a sharp rebuke of the military operations that led to this tragedy, Lavrov characterized the targeting of Iran’s leadership as a profound violation of established diplomatic norms and a dangerous precedent that threatens global stability.

Addressing the assembly, the Russian diplomat also directed harsh criticism at the concurrent attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities. Lavrov emphasized that these installations are subject to the strictest oversight under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. He said the use of force against such sites has delivered an “irreparable blow” to the credibility of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, effectively undermining the global non-proliferation regime.

“The use of force to target the leadership of a sovereign state and its peaceful nuclear infrastructure is a blatant disregard for international law,” Lavrov stated. “When civilian infrastructure is treated as a legitimate military target, the international community must ask what rules remain.”



