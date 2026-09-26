Military chief lauds crucial role of conscripts in enhancing national deterrence

TEHRAN – Major General Ali Abdollahi, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has praised the indispensable contributions of conscript soldiers to the country’s defense and security architecture, describing their presence as a vital component of Iran’s national deterrence strategy.

In a statement released on the occasion of “Soldiers’ Day”—observed during the nationwide commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week—General Abdollahi underscored the historical and contemporary significance of conscripts in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the Islamic Republic.

“The effective and powerful presence of young conscripts has led to a significant enhancement of the country’s defensive, security, and law enforcement capabilities, thereby deepening our national deterrence,” he stated in his message.

The military chief highlighted that military service in Iran is not merely a duty but a manifestation of “conscious and faithful participation” by the nation’s youth in maintaining sustainable security. He noted that conscripts, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other military personnel and the Basij volunteer forces, have played a defining role in defending the nation’s borders and ideological tenets.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Sacred Defense—the 1980–1988 Iraqi-imposed war—General Abdollahi paid tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers, noting that their heroism continues to serve as an inspiration for the current generation. He specifically lauded the “unparalleled bravery” of conscripts who have actively served on the frontlines of both historical and modern-day security challenges.

Addressing the current geopolitical landscape, General Abdollahi warned against the ambitions of global powers and their regional allies, asserting that their “delusional attempts” to undermine the front of righteousness are neutralized by the preparedness of Iran’s armed forces, of which conscripts remain a backbone.

“In these sensitive and strategic times, the presence of these young, dedicated soldiers is a pillar of our national strength,” he emphasized.

General Abdollahi concluded his message by extending his congratulations to all serving conscripts and their families, particularly those of martyrs and war veterans. He urged the youth to remain committed to the strategic guidelines set forth by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasizing the importance of continuous skill development and military readiness.

“It is my hope that our youth, by adhering to the wise directives of the Commander-in-Chief, will continue to strive for professional excellence and serve as defenders of Iran’s path toward progress and increased power,” the statement read.