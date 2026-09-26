Iran will defend itself against any threat or military attack: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN— Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to pursue diplomacy with Washington over the nuclear issue and other outstanding disputes, while stressing that negotiations can succeed only if they are based on mutual commitments, respect for international law and tangible steps to rebuild trust.

In an interview with CBS News during his visit to New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian said Iran does not seek war or confrontation, but would defend itself against any threat or military attack.

The president’s remarks came amid renewed diplomatic activity surrounding the Iranian nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran maintaining that any return to negotiations must be accompanied by practical guarantees that previous agreements will not again be disregarded.

Trust at the center of Iran-US diplomacy

Pezeshkian said Iran had previously reached understandings with the United States, but that the diplomatic process had been undermined by Washington’s failure to honor its commitments.

He pointed in particular to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement and subsequent military actions against Iran, arguing that these developments had created a profound atmosphere of mistrust between the two countries.

For Tehran, he said, the issue is therefore not simply whether negotiations can resume, but whether agreements reached through diplomacy will be implemented in practice.

Pezeshkian said Iran was prepared to negotiate within the framework of international law and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), including arrangements concerning nuclear monitoring and inspections.

His comments followed an Iranian proposal for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of negotiations, with Tehran presenting the two issues as part of a broader diplomatic framework for reducing tensions. CBS reported that Iran had offered to reopen the strategic

waterway within seven days and restart talks as an initial step toward a longer-term nuclear agreement.

Iran reiterates peaceful nature of nuclear program

Pezeshkian again rejected any suggestion that Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons, saying the country has never pursued such a goal.

He also said disagreements over inspections could be resolved through negotiations and mutually agreed arrangements. Asked directly whether Iran would allow UN nuclear inspectors to return, he answered affirmatively, adding that the details of inspections could be addressed within a negotiated framework.

The Iranian president also criticized attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, arguing that such sites had been subject to international monitoring and questioning the legal justification for targeting facilities associated with a program Tehran maintains is peaceful.

From Tehran’s perspective, the central issue is that verification and monitoring should take place through established international mechanisms rather than military action.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that it is prepared to provide assurances concerning the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities while insisting on its rights under the NPT. Iranian officials have also argued that military attacks on nuclear facilities undermine the very diplomatic mechanisms designed to resolve disputes over nuclear activities.

Direct Trump meeting requires more than a gesture

Asked about the possibility of a direct meeting with US President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian said the accumulated mistrust between Tehran and Washington could not be overcome merely through a face-to-face encounter.

He referred to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement and military attacks that 'took place even as diplomatic channels were being pursued.'

Pezeshkian said Iran needs practical evidence that Washington is prepared to honor agreements and is not seeking to overthrow the Iranian government.

His position effectively places implementation and guarantees at the center of any future diplomatic process: Tehran, he indicated, is not opposed to negotiations, but does not consider negotiations meaningful if pressure, threats and military action continue alongside them.

CBS reported that US and Iranian officials had already held indirect discussions through mediators on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, although no direct meeting between Trump and Pezeshkian took place.

Hormuz: Iran links reopening to implementation of arrangements

The Strait of Hormuz was another major focus of the interview.

Pezeshkian said Iran could return to an earlier framework concerning the strategic waterway if Washington accepted the arrangements previously discussed. He stressed that implementation should be based on reciprocal commitments and dialogue.

The issue has become one of the most sensitive dimensions of the broader Iran-US confrontation because the strait is a critical international energy corridor and lies at the heart of the security architecture of the Persian Gulf.

Iran has maintained that the security and navigation arrangements in the waterway cannot be separated from the wider military confrontation and the commitments contained in previously negotiated understandings.

The latest Iranian proposal, according to international reporting, calls for the reopening of the strait within seven days if the United States takes corresponding steps to reduce military pressure and lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

Pezeshkian’s comments indicate that Tehran views the issue not as a unilateral concession, but as part of a reciprocal diplomatic arrangement in which commitments by both sides would be implemented simultaneously.

Iran calls for regional dialogue

Turning to wider regional developments, Pezeshkian said Iran does not seek conflict with its neighbors and favors resolving regional disputes through dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to international rules.

He said neighboring countries could work together to develop the region and establish mechanisms that would strengthen collective security rather than relying on external military intervention.

The position reflects Tehran’s longstanding emphasis on regional arrangements involving neighboring states, particularly in the Persian Gulf, rather than security frameworks dominated by extra-regional military powers.

Pezeshkian also criticized economic sanctions, arguing that their consequences extend beyond governments and affect ordinary people, particularly patients, elderly citizens and low-income groups.

He called for an approach grounded in justice and respect for human rights, linking the humanitarian consequences of sanctions to the broader question of international responsibility.

Coordination with the Leader

Pezeshkian also provided an account of his recent contacts with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, saying he had met with him twice, including a meeting lasting approximately seven hours.

The president described the Leader as being in good physical condition and said Iran’s diplomatic approach is coordinated with the Leader.

He further explained that a six-member team comprising representatives of the military, Parliament and government has been authorized to conduct consultations and discuss decisions related to the diplomatic process.

Rejecting claims about wartime shelters

Pezeshkian also rejected reports that he had been confined to a shelter during the war imposed on Iran by the United States and the Israeli regime.

He said government affairs had continued during the conflict, with the president holding meetings with ministers and other officials while taking precautions against possible attacks.

Asked about reports that Iranian officials had operated from shelters, he stressed that the government could not have continued functioning had its leadership simply remained confined underground. CBS quoted him as saying that “if we were in a shelter, nothing would have gotten done.”

US detainees and the question of trust

On the detention of two US citizens in Iran, Pezeshkian questioned whether releasing them alone would be sufficient to restore confidence between Tehran and Washington.

He referred to previous cases in which Iran fulfilled commitments without receiving reciprocal action from the United States.

His response again reflected the central theme of the interview: Tehran’s concern is not simply the making of commitments but their implementation by both sides.

Iran rejects threats against Trump

Pezeshkian was also asked about threats against Trump and members of his family.

The Iranian president rejected the suggestion that the Iranian government was pursuing such actions, arguing that if Tehran intended to act against the US president or his family, it would not be engaged in negotiations.

The statement was also framed as part of Iran’s broader position that disputes with Washington should be addressed through diplomatic channels rather than assassination threats or military confrontation.

Taken together, Pezeshkian’s remarks presented a consistent message: Iran remains open to diplomacy, including negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program, but does not view dialogue as compatible with continued military pressure, coercive demands or the unilateral abandonment of agreements.

For Tehran, the restoration of trust would require more than diplomatic declarations. It would require concrete action, reciprocal commitments and mechanisms capable of ensuring that agreements reached at the negotiating table are implemented in practice.

The president’s comments also placed the nuclear issue within a wider framework that includes regional security, the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions and Iran’s right to defend itself.