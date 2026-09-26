IRGC: Iran will continue punishing US until its seven conditions are met

TEHRAN— Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), says Iran will continue its campaign to punish the United States until Washington meets seven conditions set by Tehran.

“We will not stop punishing the US until Iran’s seven conditions are met,” Mohebbi said on Friday, stressing that Iran’s missile capabilities are capable of penetrating and destroying multilayered US air-defense systems.

He said Washington had expected Iran to surrender after deploying military forces to the Persian Gulf, but instead encountered a different form of resistance from the Iranian side.

According to the IRGC spokesperson, the sacrifices of Iranian martyrs have strengthened national resolve and contributed to greater courage and security among the Iranian people.

“We are the victors of the war and are turning it into permanent strategic deterrence,” Mohebbi said.

US failed to secure Hormuz

Mohebbi also challenged Washington’s stated rationale for its military presence in the region, saying the United States had claimed that its objective was to safeguard maritime security but had failed to achieve that goal during the recent conflict.

“Despite having the world’s largest navy, the US could not keep the Strait of Hormuz open even for a few hours,” he said.

He said Washington had sought to portray the continued availability of the strategic waterway as necessary to prevent a surge in global oil prices, while arguing that effective control over maritime traffic in the strait remained with the IRGC’s naval forces.

Mohebbi said that before the war, daily traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ranged from dozens to more than 100 vessels, whereas the current situation was different, with oil shipments belonging to Iran’s trading partners passing through with Tehran’s permission.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and carries a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.

US military superiority failed to deter resistance

The IRGC spokesperson further rejected 'US efforts to project an image of overwhelming military and technological superiority.'

He said the United States had relied heavily on the capabilities of its advanced air, naval and ground forces, but that Iranian Armed Forces had demonstrated the ability to target such military assets during the recent war.

Mohebbi’s remarks portrayed Iran’s military response as part of a broader strategy aimed not only at countering the United States during the conflict but also at establishing a longer-term deterrent capability.

He said the sacrifices made during the war had transformed the nature of Iran’s national security environment, arguing that the country had emerged from the conflict with greater resolve and a stronger deterrent posture.

The comments came as Iranian officials continued to emphasize that Tehran’s approach to the confrontation with Washington combines military deterrence with political and diplomatic demands.

