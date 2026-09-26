Iran’s SNSC denies plans for military retaliation over flight restrictions

TEHRAN- The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has denied reports that the country is planning military retaliation in response to recent aviation restrictions.

The secretariat stated on Saturday in response to the publication of certain inaccurate interpretations and quotations attributed to the SNSC secretary’s remarks on air transport, which had raised questions and created ambiguities.

The statement said the claim that Iran intends to carry out military retaliation in response to the recent aviation restrictions is categorically denied.

It added that negotiations with the relevant countries to lift certain illegally imposed aviation restrictions are being pursued seriously.

The statement further said that various non-military countermeasures are available and could be applied to specific airports if necessary.

“However, it is hoped that the situation does not reach that point.”

On Wednesday, SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned regional countries against joining a US plan to restrict Iranian aviation, saying that any attempt to prevent Iranian aircraft from using regional airports could also affect flights from those countries.

Reacting to the US plan to sanction Iranian aircraft, Rezaei urged regional states not to cooperate with Washington in restricting Iran’s aviation sector.

“We ask all the countries of the region not to join America’s adventure,” he said.

“If they do not allow Iranian aircraft to travel, their own airports will not be able to have flights either,” Rezaei warned.

“You are our friends, but you should not join America’s ranks. You should prevent the war from spreading,” he told regional and neighboring states.

