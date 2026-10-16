Pezeshkian: Iran will not bow to coercion

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday stressed that Iran will not surrender to US pressure and threats and will not bow to coercion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, referring to growing economic, cultural and tourism ties between Iran and Georgia.

"We need to expand our relations in an operational manner, and for that we need to draw up an operational plan with a clear timetable," he said.

Pointing to U.S. sanctions against Iran, the president said the sanctions are inhumane and outside humanitarian frameworks, adding that US attacks in recent months were unjustifiable and inhumane.

Referring to the clear position of the martyred Leader of the Revolution on the building of nuclear weapons, Pezeshkian said Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons and regards the destructive propaganda against the country as lies.

"We have always been ready for dialogue; they think they can make us surrender, but we will not bow to force," he stated.

Kobakhidze, for his part, emphasized his country's transparent positions toward neighboring states, saying Tbilisi rejects any foreign interference in the affairs of countries.

Pointing to cultural and geographical commonalities between the two countries, he said Georgia's principle is friendship and cooperation, expressing hope that the foreign ministers and diplomatic apparatuses of both sides can reach common understandings in economic and tourism areas.

In a separate meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Pezeshkian stressed the need for drafting a long-term strategic plan between the two countries in mining, trade, economic, tourism and cultural fields, saying such a plan can deepen bilateral relations in different sectors.

Deepening relations between the two countries will bring stability and security to the region, he noted.

"We are determined to expand ties in all areas. We must jointly bring issues to fruition in practice. Very good measures have been taken so far, and we hope they will be long-term with tangible results," Pezeshkian said.

Emphasizing that Iran cannot be sanctioned into isolation, he added: "The US must know that Iran, relying on its people and in coordination with neighbors, will powerfully continue its engagement with the world."

"The US has created problems not only for us but for the whole world. If it wants to continue this path, things will get worse for the whole world. So it is better to act with the logic of dialogue instead of force," he stated.

Pashinyan, for his part, referred to Iran's cultural background and historical antiquity, saying Yerevan seeks stability and peace in the region and is expanding its ties with neighbors day by day in a direction of mutual development.

He described trade and economic ties between the two countries as remarkable, saying energy cooperation holds very great potential which both sides seek to further expand.

It is worth noting that Pezeshkian, after attending and speaking at the summit of the seventeenth Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity? left Yerevan for Tehran on Friday evening.