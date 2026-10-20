Pakistan to continue mediation between Iran and US, Dar says

TEHRAN– Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts to facilitate engagement between Iran and the United States, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday, reaffirming Islamabad’s support for dialogue and a peaceful resolution of regional disputes.

Speaking at the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, the Tajik capital, Dar said dialogue and diplomacy remained the most effective means of addressing regional tensions.

Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate engagement and reduce tensions in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, he added, reflected Islamabad’s commitment to constructive diplomacy.

Dar said his country would maintain its mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington and support initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue, resolving disputes peacefully and achieving lasting peace and stability.

He also emphasized that regional challenges required collective, cooperative and sustainable solutions, underscoring the importance of multilateral diplomacy in addressing complex security and political issues.

Pakistan’s renewed commitment to mediation comes as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States remain a significant issue for regional stability. Islamabad has sought to facilitate engagement between the two sides, while emphasizing diplomacy as an alternative to further escalation.

Dar’s remarks at the SCO meeting also highlighted the importance Islamabad attaches to regional cooperation and multilateral approaches to resolving disputes. The organization provides a forum for its member states to discuss political, economic, and security issues and coordinate their positions on shared challenges.

His statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s intention to remain engaged in efforts to bring Tehran and Washington toward dialogue, although he did not provide further details about the timing or format of any potential diplomatic contacts.