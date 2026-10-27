China to send special envoy to Middle East amid fears of conflict spillover

TEHRAN - China will dispatch a special envoy to countries in the Middle East and surrounding regions in the near future to strengthen diplomatic engagement, ease tensions, and prevent the ongoing conflict from spreading further, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing was deeply concerned about conflicts in the Middle East and neighboring regions, warning that the repercussions could extend to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

At a regular press briefing, Guo called on the parties concerned to resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, emphasizing the need for greater diplomatic engagement to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

“China will soon send a special envoy to visit countries in the region to strengthen communication with relevant parties, promote contact and dialogue, help ease tensions and prevent the situation from deteriorating further,” he said.

Regional diplomatic efforts

Beijing’s announcement comes as regional countries intensify diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict and prevent further escalation.

Senior officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met in Tehran on Monday to discuss regional security and ways to de-escalate tensions. The meeting underscored the importance of coordination among regional countries in addressing shared security challenges.

The diplomatic initiative comes amid heightened tensions across the region, including renewed Yemen's Ansarallah attacks on Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s approval of defense support for the kingdom, according to reports.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified.

Red Sea and Horn of Africa concerns

China has also warned that instability in the Middle East could aggravate security challenges in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, areas of strategic importance for international maritime trade and regional stability.

Last week, the foreign ministers of China and Djibouti met in Beijing and agreed that easing tensions in the Middle East was essential to addressing security challenges in both regions. They also stressed the importance of freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

China’s planned diplomatic mission signals Beijing’s intention to engage directly with regional countries as it seeks to promote dialogue and contain the wider repercussions of the conflict.

By expanding consultations with the countries concerned, Beijing hopes to help reduce tensions and prevent the crisis from spreading into neighboring regions, where further instability could compound existing security challenges.