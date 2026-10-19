Chinese ambassador: Beijing committed to stable, long-term ties with Tehran

TEHRAN– China’s Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, has reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to maintaining a consistent and stable policy toward Tehran, emphasizing the two countries’ determination to deepen bilateral cooperation and place their relations on a sustainable footing.

Speaking at an international conference marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and China at the University of Tehran on Monday, Cong said Beijing was ready to advance ties with Tehran through stronger communication and closer cooperation across various fields.

He noted that bilateral relations had withstood challenges arising from changes in the international environment and shifts in the global political landscape over the past five and a half decades, maintaining a constructive course of development.

China and Iran, he added, had consistently supported each other on matters concerning their respective fundamental interests and major concerns, while expanding exchanges and cooperation in economic, commercial, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Shared interests within the Global South

Cong highlighted the two countries’ common position as developing nations and members of the Global South, noting that Iran and China also belong to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group.

He said both countries were working to promote a more equitable and rational international order, underscoring the importance of their continued engagement amid changes in global political and economic dynamics.

China calls for regional ownership of Middle East security

Addressing peace and security in the Middle East, Cong referred to initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping this year to help establish peace and stability amid persistent regional tensions. According to the ambassador, the proposals offer a systematic approach to advancing political solutions to regional issues and achieving lasting peace and stability.

He emphasized that the Middle East belongs to its peoples and that regional countries should independently determine their security arrangements and take the initiative in managing regional affairs.

