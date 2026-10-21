Samarkand summit calls for greater investment in children’s well-being

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Hundreds of policymakers, international officials and child welfare advocates gathered in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand on Wednesday for a global summit aimed at making children’s health, education and protection a greater priority for governments.

The two-day World Summit on Investing in Children’s Well-being brought together more than 600 participants from over 100 countries, including senior United Nations officials, government representatives, first ladies and experts in children’s rights and development.

The meeting comes at a time when many countries are struggling to tackle child poverty, improve access to healthcare and education, and protect millions of children from violence, exploitation, malnutrition and social exclusion.

A key message running through the discussions was that investing in children is not only a social responsibility but also an investment in the future. Without proper healthcare, education and protection, children face greater risks of long-term hardship, with consequences that can affect entire communities and national economies.

The opening ceremony featured a message from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, whose government has introduced reforms aimed at expanding social services and providing greater support for vulnerable families.

Uzbekistan’s First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva also addressed the gathering, alongside senior UN officials and representatives of participating countries.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who is also serving as president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, was among the prominent speakers.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent a message that was delivered by the organization’s resident coordinator in Uzbekistan, while Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed addressed the summit through a video message.

Najat Maalla M’jid, the UN special representative on violence against children, also spoke at the opening, stressing the need to protect children from abuse, exploitation and neglect.

Several first ladies took part in the high-level discussions, including Emine Erdoğan of Türkiye, Aigul Japarova of Kyrgyzstan, Tamara Vučić of Serbia, Nehmat Aoun of Lebanon and Auxillia Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

Their presence highlighted the international attention being given to children’s welfare. But the main challenge remains turning political statements into practical measures that improve the lives of children and their families.

Participants also discussed the needs of children with disabilities, those without adequate family support and those whose education and development are affected by poverty, discrimination or social exclusion.

A separate international congress on childhood cancer is being held alongside the summit, drawing attention to the wide gap in access to diagnosis and treatment around the world.

According to the World Health Organization, about 400,000 children and adolescents develop cancer each year.

Survival rates vary considerably between countries. More than 80% of children with cancer survive in high-income countries, while the rate remains below 30% in many low- and middle-income countries.

This gap reflects differences in access to early diagnosis, essential medicines, specialized treatment and long-term medical care.

For many families, a child’s chances of survival depend not only on the type of cancer but also on where they live and whether they can afford and access the treatment they need.

Improving outcomes requires investment in hospitals, trained medical staff, reliable supplies of medicines and healthcare systems that allow children to receive treatment without placing an overwhelming financial burden on their families.

The childhood cancer congress brings these inequalities into the broader discussion on children’s well-being, underlining the need to ensure that every child has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances or country of residence.

Mental health, childhood obesity and preventable illnesses are also among the issues being discussed in Samarkand.

For millions of children facing poverty, illness, inadequate education or a lack of protection, the significance of the Samarkand summit will ultimately depend not on the number of countries represented, but on whether the commitments made here lead to meaningful changes in their everyday lives.

AM