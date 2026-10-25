Restoration of Sassanid reliefs at Naqsh-e Rostam nears completion after three decades

TEHRAN – The restoration of Sassanid-era bas-reliefs at Naqsh-e Rostam, one of Iran’s most significant archaeological sites, is approaching completion after a conservation effort that began in the 1990s, with work continuing on a relief depicting Shapur II, a site official said.

Mostafa Rakhshandehkhoo, head of the Naqsh-e Rostam complex and supervisor of its conservation and restoration workshops, told the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) that restoration work on more than eight Sassanid bas-reliefs had been pursued over several decades to preserve their historical and artistic value.

The ongoing work on the relief of Shapur II represents a decisive stage in the long-running effort, bringing the restoration program close to its final phase, he said.

Rakhshandehkhoo stressed that conserving historical monuments involves more than physical intervention. It requires detailed studies, expert assessments, informed decision-making and the careful application of appropriate conservation methods.

“The primary objective is to preserve the authenticity of the monument, control damaging factors and create conditions that will help ensure its long-term survival,” he said, according to ISNA.

He added that preparing a restoration plan suited to the condition of the Shapur II relief, as well as reviewing and approving it through the relevant authorities, was particularly important. Work based on an approved plan and carried out in accordance with professional conservation standards helps ensure that interventions are appropriate to the monument’s specific circumstances.

The official said the experience gained over decades at Naqsh-e Rostam demonstrated the importance of sustained conservation efforts, technical expertise and careful monitoring in protecting archaeological remains.

Historical monuments are exposed to various damaging factors over time, he said, making long-term planning essential to preserving them for future generations. He added that the value of the project lay not only in bringing restoration work to an end but also in the methods used, adherence to scientific principles and responsibility toward cultural heritage.

Rakhshandehkhoo added that the experience could serve as a model for other conservation projects, emphasizing that understanding the characteristics and condition of each monument and selecting suitable techniques were essential to avoiding unnecessary interventions and improving the durability of restoration work.

A record of Sassanid power and artistry

Naqsh-e Rostam, located in Fars province near Persepolis, contains monuments from several periods of ancient Iranian history. The site is particularly notable for its Achaemenid royal rock-cut tombs and Sassanid bas-reliefs carved into the cliff face.

The Sassanid Empire, which ruled Iran from 224 to 651, left an extensive artistic and archaeological legacy. The reliefs at Naqsh-e Rostam depict royal ceremonies, military victories and scenes associated with the authority of Sassanid rulers, providing important evidence for understanding the period’s political history and artistic traditions.

The site’s rock-cut monuments stand alongside the tombs attributed to Achaemenid kings, making Naqsh-e Rostam an important archaeological landscape spanning different eras of ancient Iranian civilization.

Its reliefs are more than works of art; they are historical records that help researchers investigate royal representation, political power and the cultural traditions of the Sassanid period.

The site’s proximity to Persepolis, the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire and a UNESCO World Heritage property, further underscores its significance within Iran’s archaeological heritage.

AM