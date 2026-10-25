Mass rally against Netanyahu government just ahead of elections

Three days before Israel’s first general election since the genocidal war on Gaza began, thousands of Israelis protested against the Netanyahu government late on Saturday in Tel Aviv demanding an independent inquiry into the security failures that led to the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The protest was organised by the October Council, a group founded by the families of captives taken to Gaza three years ago, to demand accountability for the government’s failure to prevent the Hamas attack that preceded the war.

“Three days before the election, we will hold the culminating event marking three years of struggle to uncover the truth, demand accountability and establish a state commission of inquiry,” the October Council wrote on X ahead of the rally.

Elsewhere in Israel, protesters were also gathering for antigovernment demonstrations, Haaretz reported.

Leading figures from opposition parties, including Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main centre-right rival, took part in the protests.

In Tel Aviv, Eisenkot was greeted by chants of “Who’s coming? The next prime minister”, according to The Times of Israel. The leader of the Democrats, Yair Golan, was also at the rally.