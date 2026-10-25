‘Rings of Revenge’: Tehran Women Rise for Vengeance

TEHRAN – Since February 28, Iranians have pledged to avenge the blood of their martyred Leader and other martyrs of the war, and in the latest step, groups of women are offering their wedding rings and gold to pursue that revenge.

This is part of the first message by Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei on March 12, 2026, in which the issue of avenging the blood of the war martyrs was raised for the first time:

"I assure everyone that we won’t forgo avenging the blood of your martyrs. The revenge we have in mind is not just because of the martyrdom of the illustrious Leader of the Revolution. Every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy constitutes a separate case that demands seeking revenge. A limited portion of this seeking revenge can already be seen. But until we completely take revenge, this file will remain on top of all the others. We’re even more sensitive with regard to the blood of our children and infants. The crime deliberately committed by the enemy against the Shajarah-Tayyibah School in Minab and other similar cases will receive particular attention in this process of taking revenge."

The demand for revenge has since become one of the most serious public demands in Iran. Red flags of revenge have been present at nightly gatherings that began at the start of the war and have now passed more than 240 nights, with their largest presence at the vast, multi-million funeral of the martyred Leader of the Revolution.

Multiple rewards for avenging the assassins of the martyred Leader have so far been announced. For example, a campaign for revenge against Trump was launched from the early days of the war. The campaign’s website states:

Following the hostile actions of Zionist terrorist regimes and the United States of America in violating the sacred soil of Iran and assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (may his soul rest in peace), we, the free nations of the world, unanimously express our outrage against the perpetrators of these crimes. In light of the jihad decree issued by the supreme religious authorities in response to the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the oppression of the Iranian people, the campaign “Kill Trump” has been launched with the aim of providing financial rewards for the assassin of Donald Trump, the criminal president of the United States. By submitting the required information, you can join this international movement.

According to organizers, more than 665,000 people have so far joined this campaign, and more than $116 million has been allocated for it.

Rings that become a noose

In the latest move for revenge, groups of Iranian women have formed a separate campaign. A popular women’s group called “Madari” (Motherhood) is behind the initiative.

On Thursday night, October 22, hundreds of women held a gathering called “Rastakhiz of Tehran Women” (The Uprising of the Women of Tehran) in front of the main gate of the University of

Tehran in the city center. Women from different walks of life, including wives and daughters of martyrs of the two recent wars, volunteers and students, took part in the gathering, which featured speeches by women activists, choir performances and elegies, with “revenge” as the common thread and soul of the program.

Alongside the gathering, registration began for donating wedding rings to the avenger of Trump. A group of women under the name “Madaraaneh” (Maternal) has launched the “Rings of Revenge” campaign. These women have declared their wedding rings as the prize for revenge, and in a symbolic visualization, it was shown that each of the women’s rings will become a hangman’s noose around Trump’s neck.

The revenge-seeking women also joined the “Golden Retribution” drive by donating gold and money to share in every bullet spent for revenge. Notably, the “Nehzat-e Madari” movement, which runs the drive, gifted gold donors a bracelet with a bullet plaque as a reminder of this revenge and blood-seeking. The bracelets are a sign that these women consider retribution for the murderer of the martyred Leader as their mission.

Zahra, 36, an engineer and mother of three, said as she joined the drive: "This gold necklace is the only keepsake I have from my mother, and I am certain that if she were alive, she too would have prioritized avenging the Leader just as we do. So I donate it to share in every bullet fired in retribution against Trump."

Reyhaneh, 25, a graduate student who joined the drive by donating her bracelet, said: "The Iranian woman will not let these aggressor murderers go until we have taken retribution for each and every one of our martyrs. Gold is nothing; we will give our lives to eliminate these child-killers who bereaved us of our martyred Leader."

Marzieh, 45, a tailor and mother of four, explained why she joined the drive. "I had struggled to save this money to buy a new sewing machine; but if the spilled blood of my martyred Imam goes unanswered and I cannot see my young Imam [Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei], I want nothing. Punish the murderers so severely that they will never again dare to insult our Imam."

Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei had stressed in a message issued on July 9, coinciding with the funeral of the martyred Leader:

"Now, I offer these words to our martyred Leader: O unjustly slain Leader! O you who’ve been oppressed but are exalted! O righteous servant of God! As we bid farewell to your body with tearful eyes and broken hearts, we pledge to safeguard your legacy, to steadfastly traverse the straight path you laid out, to fear no hardships along the way, and to attach our hearts to divine promises and glad tidings as you did. We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers.

This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done. These criminals, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave. They must know that this action doesn’t depend on my presence or that of any other official. Whether we are here or not, this will be done. Soon, free-spirited people throughout the world will each carry out a part of this divine mission."

Justice, not emotion

Some American media and analysts try to portray the issue of revenge as emotional, while such a demand must be seen through the lens of “justice.” If criminals do not face justice, they see the way paved for repeating their crimes.

The shadow of revenge weighs so heavily on Trump that his exit from Turkey after the NATO summit in July turned into a historic scandal for the U.S. president. In an unprecedented move, after waving to cameras and reporters and boarding Air Force One, Trump secretly exited through another door of the plane, boarded a catering truck and was transferred to another aircraft to head to Britain.

After the incident, Trump said his life is always in danger. It seems he will likely now also fear the wedding rings of Iranian women.

