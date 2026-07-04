What slogans do the mourning crowds chant?

TEHRAN- The funeral and farewell ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, is far more than a simple ritual of bidding farewell to a political or religious figure. It is a scene where grief, loyalty, and the redefinition of the bond between the social body and the leadership of the system unfold simultaneously.

From the very first hours of the ceremony, what stands out above all else is the presence of the people, who, with Iranian flags, images of the martyred leader, and personal handwritten notes, seek to display their sorrow in the public sphere. These handwritten messages, the tears, the traditional local attire, and the presence of families elevate the ceremony beyond an official rite, transforming it into a narrative of collective mourning. The participation of non-Iranian individuals from various countries around the world lends an international dimension to the event.

Alongside this outpouring of grief, another layer of the messages present at the ceremony centers on the continuation of the political path and the declaration of allegiance to the new leadership. The images, slogans, and symbols used by the attendees indicate that for them, the funeral procession is not merely the end of an era, but rather the beginning of a new phase of expressing solidarity and pledging allegiance to the new leader. From this perspective, the ritual of saying goodbye to the past simultaneously becomes a ritual of proclaiming continuity.

The image of the new leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, alongside the martyred leader, appears held aloft in the hands of the people. It is to this image that the crowds chant their pledges of allegiance. Spontaneously, the people raise pictures of the martyred leader and chant slogans like "Revenge, Revenge," "Death to America," and "Death to Israel" in the grand Mosalla, along the routes traveled by the mourners, and at metro stations. Alongside the Iranian flag, the red banner bearing the inscription "Yā la-Thārāt al-Ḥusayn" (O

Avengers of Husayn) in the hands of the people at the Mosalla draws particular attention from the media and journalists. The phrase "We Must Rise," which serves as a primary slogan of the ceremony, also appears visible on the hands of the people. Flags of Hezbollah and Palestine also appear among the mourners.

The people who come to the Mosalla to see their leader for the last time write their heartfelt messages on banners which they bring with them. Some write that they continue the leader's path to the last drop of their blood. Others express their yearning for the martyred leader. One mother holds her young child in one arm and in her other hand holds a note reading, "May my Zahra be sacrificed for the leader's Zahra." This message refers to the 14-month-old granddaughter of the martyred leader, who is martyred alongside her mother in an attack by the American-Israeli coalition.

Simultaneously, the atmosphere of the ceremony does not remain limited solely to emotional expressions. A segment of the slogans and symbols present reflects anger and disgust toward America and Israel. These themes, from protest chants to the writings and flags held by the people, indicate that in the minds of the participants, mourning intertwines with demands for accountability and justice against those responsible for the martyrdom of the revolution's leader and his family. In such an atmosphere, the feeling of loss intermingles with a sense of anger, presenting an image of a society that both mourns and demands.

Some people hold a red flag of blood vengeance in one hand, and in the other, a placard that calls for avenging the martyred leader and for unwavering obedience to the new leader. The theme of taking revenge on America also forms part of the handwritten notes of the people at the farewell ceremony for the martyred leader. Another flag that draws the media's attention is one on which appears written: "Kill Trump."

Ultimately, this ceremony analyzes on three distinct levels. The first is the vast display of grief and emotional attachment to the martyred leader and his family, especially his 14-month-old granddaughter, which reveals a deeply personal and affective bond between the populace and their leader. The second is the emphasis on the continuity of the leadership structure and the declaration of allegiance and loyalty to the new leader, signaling a seamless political transition and the consolidation of support around the successor. The third and final layer is the eruption of intense sentiments against the enemies, whom the people view as the primary culprits in the leader's martyrdom, transforming personal grief into a collective political demand for retribution. This simultaneity of grief, loyalty, and anger remains the most significant characteristic of the ceremony's atmosphere, transforming it from a mere ceremonial ritual into an event with far-reaching social, political, and international dimensions. The crowds are not just mourners; they are political actors who use the public stage to articulate their sorrow, reaffirm their political commitment, and voice their demands for justice on the world stage.

