Bam Khatoon out of AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27

TEHRAN - Ayeyawady FC - Women ended their AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27 Group A campaign in style after cruising 3-0 past Bam Khatoon FC at the Thuwunna Football Stadium.

Nwe Than Than scored in each half with Hinari Miyamoto adding a third just after the hour-mark to seal the win for the Myanmar side, who finished third in the standings with three points ahead of winless Bam Khatoon.

Both sides came into the tie after suffering back to back defeats but it was the Myanmar side who capitalized on a shaky start from Bam Khatoon.

Ayeyawady’s high press forced Bam Khatoon’s Melika Motevalli into an error as early as the second minute allowing Nwe Than Than to pounce on the loose ball and release Phyu Phyu Win, whose effort from distance looped over goalkeeper Raha Yazdani and settled in the net, the-afc.com reported.

Bam Khatoon tried to respond, but Mona Hamoudi’s effort was blocked before Fatemeh Shaban sent a long-range free-kick over the bar in the fifth minute.

Ayeyawady continued to create the better chances, with Min Htone May Zitar firing wide in the 14th minute before Yazdani denied Naw Htet Htet Wai’s low effort two minutes later.

The Myanmar side threatened again in the 27th minute when Kurumi Iwashita met Phyu Phyu Win’s cross following a corner but sent her effort high, while Shaban’s strike sailed narrowly over the bar in the 32nd minute.

Ayeyawady picked up where they left off after the break, with Yazdani denying Nwe Than Than from close range in the 48th minute after she was set up by Naw Htet Htet Wai.

Nwe Than Than made no mistake 10 minutes later, however, when Win Win’s through ball released Phyu Phyu Win, who surged into the box before squaring for her teammate to fire into the top left corner.

The Iranian side conceded again in the 63rd minute after Kana Ueda lofted the ball into the box for Hinari Miyamoto, who beat the advancing Yazdani with a deft chip.

Despite their best efforts, Bam Khaton fell short, with Shahnaz Jafari seeing her headed attempt from inside the box in the 80th minute sail over the bar, before Roujin Tamrian was sent off two minutes later after picking up a second yellow card.