AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27: Naegohyang beat Bam Khatoon

TEHRAN - Defending champions Naegohyang Women’s FC closed in on the quarter-finals after cruising 6-1 past Bam Khatoon in their AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27 Group A tie on Wednesday.

Kim Song Ok and Ri Kum Hyang set the early tone going into the break as the DPR Korea side powered through the second half with further goals to seal the convincing victory.

Naegohyang came into the tie buoyed by their 7-0 win over Ayeyawady FC - Women of Myanmar on opening day, while Bam Khatoon had suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japanese side INAC Kobe Leonessa.

The Iranian side adopted a deep defensive approach from the outset to keep Kim Kyong Yong and Ri Myong Gum at bay with timely interceptions inside the box.

Naegohyang took the lead in the 26th minute following a set-piece situation when Pak Ye Gyong teed the ball to Kim Song Ok, who struck a powerful drive from inside the box into the top left corner. Bam Khatoon conceded again 11 minutes later off a corner, Ri Kum Hyang seeing her glancing header deflected into the back of the net by Roujin Tamrian.

Any hope of a Bam Khatoon fightback in the second half was quickly extinguished in the 52nd minute as a pressing Naegohyang extended their advantage with Ye Gyong volleying home Jong Kum’s cross from just above the six-yard-box. Choe Yon A made it 4-0 two minutes later, finishing from inside the box after Jong Kum threaded a neat pass through the defense before Jong Kum got on the scoresheet in the 59th minute, heading home Choe’s cross from close range.

Bam Khatoon pulled a goal back in the 67th minute when Roujin Tamrian set up Fatemeh Shaban, who finished into the bottom left corner. Naegohyang then closed their account in the 88th minute when Mona Hamoudi turned Ri Myong Gum’s shot into her own net.