Bam lose to Kobe Leonessa in AFC Women’s Champions League 2027/27

TEHRAN - Kobe Leonessa registered a convincing 4-1 win over Bam Khatoon in their AFC Women’s Champions League 2027/27 Group A opener on Sunday.

Yui Narumiya’s first half strike set the tone for Kobe, who extended their lead through Mao Kubota, only for Zahra Sarbali to pull one back from the spot, with Maya Yamamoto and Ai Tsujisawa adding further goals to seal the win.

Bam Khatoon were reduced to 10 players in the 66th minute after Sara Didar’s overhead clearance inside the box resulted in a foul on Okuma, with the referee awarding a penalty.

Yazdani, however, went the right way to deny Okuma from the spot, before foiling Natsume Kingetsu on the follow-up.

The match was interrupted by bad weather in the 74th minute and later resumed.

Bam will face North Korean Naegohyang on Wednesday.

The competition is underway in Yangon, Myanmar.